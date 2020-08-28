Little school that could: Army of helpers erase vandalism

Merinda State School principal Ryan Gilmour with students Makenzie Brazil, 10, and Archie Vandenberg, 7, who helped clean up after vandals attacked the school at the weekend. Photo: Elyse Wurm

WHEN the phone rang and Merinda State School principal Ryan Gilmour found out the small primary school had been covered in graffiti, he was filled with disappointment.

He feared for the school’s bright murals and while they had thankfully been spared during last Saturday night’s rampage, paint had been sprayed over walls, concreted floors and the sides of classrooms.

But Mr Gilmour’s deflation quickly turned into pride when the call went out to the school community and people turned out in droves to help reverse the damage that had been done.

Mr Gilmour said the carpark of the school was overflowing as community members turned up to lend a hand.

“We had students here scrubbing, aunties and community members, it had that community feel,” Mr Gilmour said.

The community army helped repaint walls and scrub off spray paint, putting in a huge effort so the vandalism had disappeared by the time students walked through the gates on Monday.

Mr Gilmour was humbled by the response, saying it embodied the culture of the school and showed the importance the school held in the small town of Merinda.

“We have a slogan that we are Merinda proud and a motto of friendship and honour,” he said.

“It really met the criteria of what we’re trying to do.

“For people to give up their own time when we know people are busy with kids, sport and work.”

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said police were notified about the vandalism about 1.30am Sunday and a car down the road from the school on Bergl St had also been graffitied.

Police believed a small group of people were responsible, she said.

The investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged at this stage.

Mr Gilmour thanked everyone who helped get the school back on its feet and turn a bad situation into a positive one.

“It has shown us once again that our school community has resilience,” he said.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help police with their investigations is encouraged to phone Policelink on 131 444.