Little stores with big hearts helping the community

Murray Cockburn, Christian Poulet and Rachael Young have stocked up the Dingo Beach Store ready to help the community.

WHAT the Dingo Beach Store lacks in size it makes up for in heart as the owners endeavour to make sure no one is left hungry.

The Dingo Beach Store has adapted in the face of the coronavirus crisis, stocking up on essentials and preparing home-cooked meals for the community who are tens of kilometres away from larger supermarkets.

Co-owner of the store Christian Poulet has sourced essentials as well as fresh vegetables for customers, and all that is not sold will go towards making fresh, takeaway meals.

While there is not a set menu, Mr Poulet has more than two decades of culinary experience behind him and said he “likes to cook what everybody likes”.

Both the meals and groceries can be delivered to residents in Dingo Beach, Hydeaway Bay and Nellie Bay.

Mr Poulet hoped he could help bring some joy to the community through his cooking, especially as many people living in the area are in the vulnerable age group and have been self-isolating.

“We’re not going anywhere,” he said.

“We’re dug in, we’ve got everything and we’re very careful.”

In Airlie Beach, both of the NightOwl convenience stores are stocked up on essentials including bread, milk and other basic food items.

Owner of the Airlie Beach branch Roz Woodham said the stores were a good alternative to major supermarkets.

“(There are) no crowds so you can easily get in and out,” she said.

Owner of the Bowen Convenience Store Lester Nichols said they would also continue stocking essentials for as long as they could.

“As long as the suppliers are able to supply, we will continue to operate,” he said.

“What we can do, we do.”