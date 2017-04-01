Little threat of second cyclone

RUMOURS of a tropical low forming in the Coral Sea next week could potentially be true but according to the Bureau of Meteorology, there was nothing to be worried about.

Senior forecaster Michelle Berry said in the short term, there was no indication of a tropical cyclone forming in the Coral Sea in the next five to seven days.

"We're still in the midst of tropical cyclone season so we're still monitoring very carefully (but) there's nothing significant forming," she said.

Ms Berry said ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie was still in the process of moving further away from Queensland.

"We may see a trough forming in the later parts of next week in the coral sea," she said.

"There's a very weak trough out near the Solomon Islands (and) we may see a weak low forming off that trough next week but there's no indication of it forming significantly."