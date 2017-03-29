Little Vegas provides hot meal in cyclone aftermath

Shelley Andrew (front) manning the barbecue at Little Vegas at lunchtime on Wednesday.

WITH most of Airlie Beach resembling a bomb site and food a scarce quantity, one local eatery has thrown open its doors to provide the last of their supplies.

Little Vegas Burger and Bar prepared just before Cyclone Debbie hit and opened at 11am today with a gas barbecue and a stack of bacon and eggs.

"We just wanted to feed all the hungry people," co-owner Shelley Andrew said.

"We put a heap of stuff on ice before the cyclone. Then we found out power probably wouldn't be on for another week.

"So everyone's starving and we'll feed them."

Bacon and Egg rolls at Little Vegas. Steven Jacklin

Ms Andrew said they stocked about 10kg of bacon and between 12 to 16 dozen eggs on ice and that today they would "cook until we've run out of what we got or the gas runs out".

Her work is even more impressive after today discovering that Little Vegas's upstairs sister bar Bar LV was "completely demolished".

People flocked to the burger joint around 12.30pm with a crowd made up of largely backpackers and locals passing through.

Tom Kingston and Shelley Andrew man the barbecue at Little Vegas in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Steven Jacklin

Ms Andrew and Tom Kingston weren't planning on working today with most Airlie's main street shutdown but they fired up the barbecue and got to work.

"Stay strong, stay safe. I just think the whole town needs to pull together to make it through," Ms Andrew said.