Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam McMillan is broadcasting live for Sunrise from Airlie Beach Foreshore this morning.
Sam McMillan is broadcasting live for Sunrise from Airlie Beach Foreshore this morning. Elyse Wurm
News

LIVE ACTION: Sunrise broadcasts from Airlie Foreshore

Elyse Wurm
by
28th Nov 2019 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIGHTS, cameras and action have brought the Airlie Foreshore to life this morning as Sam "Mac” McMillan and the Sunrise crew broadcast live from the water's edge.

After an early start at 4am, the team has been on location interviewing familiar faces.

Whitsunday Running Club, Just Tuk'n Around and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler have already had their time in the spotlight.

A live cooking demonstration from Fish D'Vine, attractions from Airlie Amusements and more are still yet to come as the team will hang around until 7.45am.

Lucy and Levi Sanderson, from Airlie Beach, made an appearance on the live Sunrise broadcast this morning.
Lucy and Levi Sanderson, from Airlie Beach, made an appearance on the live Sunrise broadcast this morning. Elyse Wurm

Today's broadcast is a precursor to a beach party on Hamilton Island tomorrow, where international star Dua Lipa will perform.

"I'm aiming to be the first host to go live from Heart Reef,” he said.

Mr McMillan also recalls the devastation after Cyclone Debbie, but is pleased to see the region charging ahead.

"When we had the cyclones and storms we could see Hamilton and other islands were affected,” Mr McMillan said.

"But now business is booming as far as we're concerned.”

Mr McMillan said he enjoyed the beautiful scenery and bright mornings in Airlie Beach.

"And people are friendly, people are up and about and doing things in a place like this,” he said.

airlie foreshore live broadcast sam mcmillan sunrise television tourism whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime Distracted motorists are on notice with the Palaszczuk Government introducing the toughest laws in Australia to counteract using a phone while driving.

        Salvos and Big W join forces to spread the love at Christmas

        premium_icon Salvos and Big W join forces to spread the love at Christmas

        News How to ensure everyone enjoys a fun festive season.

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        News Young people are dropping out of their studies as they struggle

        Enticing European travellers to the Reef

        premium_icon Enticing European travellers to the Reef

        Travel When it gets super chilly in the Northern Hemisphere, the Great Barrier Reef might...