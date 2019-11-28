LIVE ACTION: Sunrise broadcasts from Airlie Foreshore

Sam McMillan is broadcasting live for Sunrise from Airlie Beach Foreshore this morning.

Sam McMillan is broadcasting live for Sunrise from Airlie Beach Foreshore this morning. Elyse Wurm

LIGHTS, cameras and action have brought the Airlie Foreshore to life this morning as Sam "Mac” McMillan and the Sunrise crew broadcast live from the water's edge.

After an early start at 4am, the team has been on location interviewing familiar faces.

Whitsunday Running Club, Just Tuk'n Around and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler have already had their time in the spotlight.

A live cooking demonstration from Fish D'Vine, attractions from Airlie Amusements and more are still yet to come as the team will hang around until 7.45am.

Lucy and Levi Sanderson, from Airlie Beach, made an appearance on the live Sunrise broadcast this morning. Elyse Wurm

Today's broadcast is a precursor to a beach party on Hamilton Island tomorrow, where international star Dua Lipa will perform.

"I'm aiming to be the first host to go live from Heart Reef,” he said.

Mr McMillan also recalls the devastation after Cyclone Debbie, but is pleased to see the region charging ahead.

"When we had the cyclones and storms we could see Hamilton and other islands were affected,” Mr McMillan said.

"But now business is booming as far as we're concerned.”

Mr McMillan said he enjoyed the beautiful scenery and bright mornings in Airlie Beach.

"And people are friendly, people are up and about and doing things in a place like this,” he said.