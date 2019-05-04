Cats poised to make huge play for Giants star

In terrific form, the Giants' Jeremy Cameron is in demand. Picture. Phil Hillyard

GEELONG is reportedly preparing to launch a daring raid to steal the signature of Giants star Jeremy Cameron at the end of the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old key forward has been marked as the Cats' dream contingency plan for when power forward Tom Hawkins begins to think about retirement.

It was first reported on Triple M's Deadset Legends on Saturday morning by the Herald Sun's Jay Clark that the Giants would struggle to hold on to the star goal-kicker, who has been at the club since its inaugural season.

The report claims Geelong is prepared to offer up to $1 million per season when Cameron becomes eligible for free agency next year.

"I can tell you that the Cats are super keen on this man," Clark told Triple M.

"He's going to be the most sought-after free agent.

"Tom Hawkins (is) currently 30 years of age - the Cats are thinking what is going to be their long-term succession plan.

"He's in absolute ripping form at the moment, seven goals clear on the Coleman medal.

"He would be absolutely perfect for the Cats.

"He'll command a million dollars a year."

Jeremy Cameron has a safe pair of hands. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Saints great Leigh Montagna told Triple M the Cats would be "stupid not to go after him" despite the huge salary demands.

"He is at the moment the best key forward in the competition," he said.

Clark said GWS was facing "Mission Impossible" trying to hold on to superstars Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio, and Cameron after the club this week signed Josh Kelly to a two-year deal.

Cameron signed a five-year extension in 2015 through to the end of the 2020 season.

When Geelong coach Chris Scott was asked about the report on SEN on Saturday afternoon, he said he was not aware of his club having interest in signing the GWS star.