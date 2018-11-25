T20 Cricket: Controversy in golden girl’s mess

Live: Australia vs England, World T20 final

Australia plays England in the final of the women's World T20 final today.

Cricket fans Down Under haven't had much to cheer about with the men's team of late but the women have brought respect back to Australia and can go even further in today's final of the World T20 against England.

The Aussies booked their place in the decider with a clinical win over the West Indies on Friday and will be hoping to take home the silverware when they face the Poms in Antigua.

England 7/85 after 16 overs. Knight 16, Hazell 0

11.35am

Wareham spares Healy's blushes

Alyssa Healy dropped Danielle Wyatt early and Australia's case of the wobbles continued when Delissa Kimmince spilled a return catch off her own bowling.

Then Healy was involved in a botched run-out attempt. Heather Knight set off after gliding a ball behind point but the fielder swooped on it and rocketed a throw back to the wicketkeeper.

Knight was sent back by Wyatt but the throw missed the stumps and Healy - for an unknown reason - didn't even try to collect the ball even though Knight would have been caught short.

"What's going on?" former West Indian quick Ian Bishop said in commentary.

Ash Gardner brought the Aussies back into it when she broke an important partnership, having Wyatt caught at cover for 43.

Healy's rough night continued when she missed a stumping chance off leggie Georgie Wareham in the 13th over. But Wareham had reason to smile next ball when she had Lauren Winfield LBW. The umpire originally gave it not out, believing Winfield had got some bat onto a slider but replays showed the ball hit pad first.

Wareham then bowled Sophia Dunkley first ball.

11.30am

Controversy in Perry milestone

England's form first drop Amy Jones was sent packing courtesy of some stunning fielding by Georgia Wareham in the fifth over.

Jones hit a full toss to Wareham at mid-wicket and set off for a suicidal single. The Aussie threw down the stumps and Jones was caught well short of her ground.

At the end of the six-over powerplay England was 2/36.

Ellyse Perry, who was bowling brilliantly, had Nat Sciver trapped LBW for one in the seventh over. Sciver reviewed the decision immediately, but the third umpire didn't agree and when the bad news came Sciver gestured to signal her anger at the call.

Her batting partner Danielle Wyatt was also unhappy with the decision and former England star turned commentator Isa Guha questioned the call.

That wicket was Perry's 100th in T20 internationals - making her the first Australian and just the second person in the world to reach the milestone.

11.10am

England goes bang, Healy's big blunder

England showed its aggressive intent from the outset as Danielle Wyatt hit Sophie Molineux for a four and a six in the opening over.

Wyatt's fleet footwork allowed her to skip down the track and blast left-arm spinner Molineux over mid-off on both occasions.

Ellyse Perry took over from Molineux's end and bowled the third over, immediately creating a chance. Wyatt charged and edged behind but Alyssa Healy was unable to hang onto a chance she should have swallowed.

Fortunately for the Aussies they grabbed the scalp of Tammy Beaumont soon after. She skied Megan Schutt to mid-off next over, gone for four.

10.50am

Boof blasts 'ridiculous' snub

Former Aussie coach Darren Lehmann and Fox Sports presenter Neroli Meadows have reacted to news our best female cricketers are being forced to wear shoes made for men or kids.

An article by Jessica Halloran inThe Daily Telegraph last weekend highlighting how no footwear manufacturers make spiked cricket shoes specifically for women. During the pre-game coverage ex-Australia skipper Alex Blackwell said some of her teammates had to wear chldren's shoes while Meadows said: "I was shocked."

Lehmann implored companies to get behind female cricketers. "It's just ridiculous," he said. "Footwear, it's pretty simple. Footwear companies, get behind the women."

10.35am

Aussies to field first

England won the toss and elected to bat first.

10.20am

Lehmann's jab at men

Aussie cricket legend Mark Taylor shut down a stunning theory put forward by ex-Wallabies star turned sports writer Peter FitzSimons in the wake of Alyssa Healy's recent dominance.

Healy has scored 48, 56 not out, 53, 0 and 46 in the tournament so far and her sparkling run of form led FitzSimons to play devil's advocate, questioning whether we would ever see a female wicketkeeper play in the men's team.

"If it ever gets that good, yes, but at the moment I would say no," Taylor said on Channel 9's Sports Sunday. "I would be interested to see how she would keep to her husband (Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc) bowling. That would be a good test."

Healy has been the Aussies' best with the bat and former men's coach Darren Lehmann said the 28-year-old and her teammates have taught their male counterparts - who have struggled in the shorter formats of late - a lesson.

"They've shown the men a few things on how to play T20 cricket," Lehmann told Fox Sports.

10.10am

Heartache behind barnstorming run

Alyssa Healy has been leading the charge towards redemption.

Australia's women's cricketers have felt the pain of a World T20 final loss for the past two years, all the while letting it fuel their desire to strike back.

So upset were some by their loss to the West Indies in the 2016 decider, it's believed a few didn't want to pack their runners-up medals for the flight home from India.

That hurt would only have been compounded further last year when they bowed out of the one-day World Cup in the semi-finals, leaving their international trophy cabinet bare.

Four years between world titles is a long time for a side that is used to winning and ranked No. 1 in the world in the ODI and T20 formats. The three-time World T20 champions want their title back when they face England in Antigua in the final on Sunday (AEDT).

"We came here to play off in this final," Australia's captain Meg Lanning said. "We've given ourselves the opportunity now to win, and coming up against England are always great games.

"We know it's going to be extremely tough.

"The group's really been looking forward to this opportunity for a long time and we just can't wait to get out there."

About half the players remain from the 2016 decider in India, with the likes of Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt having spoken about it before starring in the Caribbean.

Healy has been in stunning form, winning four player of the match awards in the tournament. She's scored 48, 56 not out, 53, 0 and 46 in her five outings so far.

"I reckon she is the best women's batter in the world at the moment for sure," former Australian captain Mark Taylor told Channel 9's Sports Sunday. "She has all of the shots. She has power but she is one of the few players, and Meg Lanning is another, who can hit over the off side."

But it won't be easy for this group, who have stormed through the competition with just the one blemish against India last weekend in their pursuit of a fourth title.

England are the only country Australia don't have a winning record against in T20 cricket.

But in the big matches, the Aussies know how to get it done. They beat the old enemy in the 2012 and 2014 World T20 finals, as well as in a tri-series decider in India earlier this year.

They also retained the Ashes at home against England last summer. Going even further back it was the same result in the 1982 and 1988 one-day World Cup finals.

England have never beaten the Australians in a global final but won last year's ODI World Cup at home.

While Australia have Healy leading the tournament's run scoring list with 203 at a strike rate of 149.26, England's Anya Shrubsole and Nat Sciver have been among the best bowlers - both going at less than four runs per over.

"There's no hiding anymore," Lanning said.

- Scott Bailey, AAP

10am

Perry has new tricks up her sleeve

Ellyse Perry has been a star with the ball.

Game-breaking all-rounder Ellyse Perry is one of many examples of how hard Australia has worked in its bid for a fourth World T20 crown.

Victory will arguably reaffirm Australia's status as the benchmark in women's cricket, a mantle it surrendered with losses in the 2016 World T20 final and 2017 one-day World Cup semi-final.

A rejigged batting order and its new-found sense of aggression have helped Meg Lanning's team bulldoze its way into the tournament decider. Perry, who this month became the first Australian cricketer to play 100 T20 internationals, has also played a crucial role.

The 28-year-old has grabbed eight wickets at 8.25 in the tournament, notably finishing with the astonishing figures of 2/2 from two overs in Australia's semi-final win over West Indies.

The fast bowler's highlight in the semi was an off-cutter that skittled the stumps of Deandra Dottin, the gun opener who steered her side to victory in the 2016 World T20 final.

"She's not known for her slower ball but I know it's something she has been working on," Alex Blackwell, Australia's most capped T20 player, told AAP.

"She's been bowling these cutters on pitches in the West Indies that are gripping a little bit. They're almost coming out as little off-spinners and they've been really effective.

"Our bowlers have been quite adaptable and versatile. There's not just one plan, they have multiple options and they're adding to their game like Pez has.

"Pez has been a mainstay of this side … in big games you want experience and I think she'll step up, as will Meg Lanning our captain."

Alyssa Healy's sparking form has earned her four player-of-the-match awards but Blackwell, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, noted she isn't the only threat that England needs to worry about.

"England have a strong side but I think Australia's depth, especially in our batting order, is superior," Blackwell said.

"Look at the way Rachael Haynes finished off the innings in the semi, coming in at No. 6 and scoring 25 not out, it was almost the difference."

- Rob Forsaith, AAP