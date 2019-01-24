Test debutant does damage

Jhye Richardson celebrates his first Test wicket.

YOUNG fast bowlers Jhye Richardson's inclusion in the Test side to face Sri Lanka in the first test at the Gabba raised some eyebrows.

Those same brows were swiftly lowered after less than two sessions in the baggy green.

The Perth-based right-armer troubled both openers with swing and pace before removing skipper Denish Chandimal in his first spell.

A peach of a delivery to remove dangerman Kusal Mendis reaffirmed the young man's talent and he then had Roshen Silva caught by skipper Tim Paine to at one stage have figures of 3-17 with Sri Lanka at 5-90.

And his talents haven't escaped the eye of expert Kerry O'Keeffe who believes Richardson could be a key weapon during the Ashes series.

"This kid from Western Australia Jhye Richardson is a gold nugget," O'Keeffe said on Fox Sports.

"He's swung it more than anyone.

"Australia's been searching for a bowler who can swing the red ball - he's got a pink one today - and he's moving it away from the right-handers quite alarmingly.

"The Chandimal delivery was impressive, getting one of the best players in world out searching outside off stump … he'll treasure that wicket but I think we've found the fourth fast-bowling cog after the top three (Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins).

"I think he's a shoo-in for the Ashes; he'll move the Duke ball, he's a legitimate out-swing bowler to the right-handers and he can make it go reverse. We've found a good one."

Richardson's father Jim was delighted with his son's early success as he watched from the stands.

"We wouldn't have missed it for the world," he said.

"It's the end of a long journey. He's a great kid and he's worked so hard for this, he deserves it."