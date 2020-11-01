LIVE BLOG: 'Humbled' Palaszczuk yet to talk to Trad

LATEST | Annastacia Palaszczuk is yet to speak to her former deputy Jackie Trad, who's been ousted from her seat of South Brisbane but thanked her for her work.

During her first press conference as the re-elected Premier, Ms Palaszczuk said politics takes a huge toll on families and that she planned to speak to Ms Trad later today.

She said a very nasty campaign had been run against Ms Trad, when asked why Labor lost support in the inner-city seat.

"I think it was a very nasty campaign," she said.

"At the end of the day Deb Frecklington has delivered a green member to the parliament," she said.

She said she didn't know who would fill the three Cabinet spots, vacated by Coralee O'Rourke, Kate Jones and Anthony Lynham, while claiming she wouldn't be taking advice from unions.

"We'll be getting down to business tomorrow, I've already contacted the deputy premier and treasurer," she said.

"We'll be hitting the ground running tomorrow morning."

She said her government would start work on the budget straight away, however appeared to back away from Treasurer Cameron Dick's promise to hold the long-awaited budget the week beginning November 30.

"That's our intention. We said that there would be a week of the swearing in of the parliament and the following week would be the budget so we're working towards that," she said.

Estimate hearings will also be held this year.

Asked what her first priority of the economic plan was, the Premier said the government had a budget to deliver.

"We will now be meeting with key director-generals tomorrow to start the hard work and the fast work that needs to happen on delivering a budget," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was "absolutely humbled" by the people of Queensland, after winning yesterday's election.

Fronting the media this morning Ms Palaszczuk looked relaxed and said she celebrated her win with a glass of wine.

"I might've had a glass of wine," she said of her celebration.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would be a premier for all of Queensland.

"It doesn't matter where you live in which part of our magnificent state, I will be there for you through the good times and the bad," she said.

While delivering the news of one new case of COVID-19 in the state - that of a person already in hotel quarantine, Ms Palaszczuk addressed her response to the pandemic.

"It's about looking after Queenslanders and making sure they're safe," she said.

"I will always stand up for what is right … what I believe is right and I listen to the health advice.

She said her team would look to now adopt their key economic recover plan, and referenced England's lockdown and the "huge effect" their second lockdown would have on their economy.

EARLIER | The Queensland seats still in doubt

All eyes are on the undecided seats as counting in the Queensland state election resumes.

While the result is already clear, with Labor to be reinstated for a third straight term, several LNP seats remain on a knife's edge this morning.

The LNP's Michael Hart remains ahead in Burleigh, leading 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent to Labor.

2020 QLD state election results Two party preferred LNP 0

ALP 0 Others ONP 0

UAP 0

KAP 0

OTH 0

GRN 0 Called seats

But he's suffered a 3.6 per cent swing away from him.

Currumbin, held by the LNP's Laura Gerber, also hasn't been called, with the party ahead of Labor by just one per cent, having sustained a 2.8 per cent swing against them.

And Labor has recorded a mammoth 12 per cent swing towards them in Hervey Bay, which has been held by the LNP since 2009.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed victory on Saturday night after easily surpassing the 47 seats required to form government.

Ms Palaszczuk's red army declared victory in 50 seats on Saturday night, with about two-thirds of the primary votes counted.

The LNP seats on a knife's edge

Several LNP seats remain on a knife's edge this morning, with the ECQ resuming counting this morning.

The LNP's Michael Hart remains ahead in Burleigh, leading 51.3 per cent to 48.7 per cent to Labor.

But he's suffered a 3.6 per cent swing away from him.

Currumbin, held by the LNP's Laura Gerber, also hasn't been called, with the party ahead of Labor by just one per cent, having sustained a 2.8 per cent swing against them.

And Labor has recorded a mammoth 12 per cent swing towards them in Hervey Bay, which has been held by the LNP since 2009.

Nicklin count

In the seat of Nicklin, Labor has recorded a 5.5 per cent swing towards them, with Robert Skelton leading on 50.2 per cent, ahead of the LNP's Marty Hunt on 49.8 per cent.