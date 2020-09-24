LIVE: Boys Basketball Qld u16 State Championships finals

A new champion will be crowned today as the Northside Wizards and Cairns Marlins battle it out to win a trophy for their club on the final day of the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 boys.

With last year's champions, the Gold Coast Waves, eliminated in the semi-final yesterday both the Wizards and the Marlins have a golden opportunity to win it all.

Both teams boast some of the best talent in the country and have set-up an exciting championship game with both clubs coming into the grand final on the back of red hot performances in the semi-final.

See both team's runs to the grand final.

NORTHSIDE WIZARDS

Game 1 v Rockhampton Rockets: 90-79 win

Game 2 v Mackay Meteors: 115-77 win

Game 3 v Logan Thunder: 86-79 loss

Game 4 v Gold Coast: 74-65 win

Game 5 v SD Spartans: 99-91 win

Semi-Final v Brisbane Capitals: 107-75 win

The Northside Wizards celebrate a win earlier in the tournament.

Following two dominant wins to start their tournament, the state championships were looking bright for the Northside Wizards.

But then disaster struck as the Wizards were upset during the pool stages by the Logan Thunder and were in danger of missing the semi-finals.

However, coach Luke Patrick said it may have been the kick his team needed.

The Wizards rebounded to beat fellow powerhouse, the Gold Coast and then Spartans to make yesterday's semi-final, where they absolutely destroyed the Capitals and looked desperate to win a championship.

Northside Wizards big man Joshua Hughes.

Northside now have a championship within their sights.

"It has been a tough week in a strong pool." Patrick said.

"On multiple occasions, our lack of intensity has meant we've had to dig our way out of a deficit.

"Dropping a pool game was a reality check for the boys who have fighting tough since."

Patrick said today's clash with Cairns was going to be an interesting challenge with contrasting styles set to take the court.

Beau Miles in action for the Northside Wizards.

"We are hoping our depth helps us get over the line," he said.

The Wizards have been led by dominant big man Joshua Hughes with more than 17 points per game as well as Beau Miles, who has averaged more than 16 points per contest.

CAIRNS MARLINS

Game 1 v NGC Seahawks: 93-38 win

Game 2 v USC Rip: 80-60 win

Game 3 v SWM Pirates: 81-72 win

Game 4 v Brisbane Capitals: 80-68 win

Semi-Final v GC Waves: 75-68 win

The Cairns Marlins who have qualified for the grand final.

Probably the smallest team which made the semi-finals stage, the Cairns Marlins make up for what they lack in size with effort and heart.

And it showed as they came back from a 16-point deficit to beat the defending champions Gold Coast to book their spot in today's championship game.

The Marlins weren't challenged much during the pool stages but took a while to get going against the Gold Coast but as they have all tournament, dynamic duo Jaylen Pitman and Tyson Crees led Cairns back from the brink to earn one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Pitman (28 points per game) and Crees (16 points per game) have been impressive all tournament, carrying the load offensively for the Marlins but the team's role players have also stepped up in crucial situations to give themselves a chance of winning a title.

"The same as all the other teams, we've had a very disrupted year due to COVID but I could not be any prouder of the hard work they have done when we were able to get back to it," Marlins coach Geoff Benson said.

Geoff Benson talking to his Cairns Marlins team.

"As a quite small association I think a huge part of our success so far is that we genuinely enjoy each other's company and have built a very strong culture and show up for each other over an over again.

"Although we are a very young team, we have quite a bit of experience with nine out of 10 of our players previously playing in gold medal games so they know the drill when we go away on trips.

"We play hard, form long lasting mateships and will do anything to help each other succeed."

Benson said his team would need every bit of that culture and mateship in the final against Northside.

"Our match up tomorrow with the Wizards will be super tough, they have a very talented team and quite a bit of size on us," he said.

"So even though we have been undefeated so far I feel we will be the underdogs going in to this match up but with grit and determination my boys have shown this week anything is possible."

FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - GC Breakers v Brisbane Capitals Silver

9.30am: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v USC Rip

11am: Division 2 Bronze Medal Game - SC Phoenix Teal v SWM Pirates Purple

12.30pm: Division 2 Grand Final - Ipswich Force v Gladstone Power

2pm: Division 1 Grand Final - Cairns Marlins v Northside Wizards

3.45pm: Division 1 Bronze Medal Game - Brisbane Capitals v GC Waves

Originally published as LIVE: Boys Basketball Qld u16 State Championships finals