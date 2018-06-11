Menu
Login
Jeff Horn, right, of Australia, fights Terence Crawford in a welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Jeff Horn, right, of Australia, fights Terence Crawford in a welterweight title boxing match, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Boxing

LIVE: Horn beaten by brutal barrage of blows

10th Jun 2018 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM

JEFF Horn has been peppered with shots by Terence Crawford in a one-sided championship fight in Las Vegas.

Follow our live blog for updates.

Related Items

Show More
boxing editors picks jeff horn live blog

Top Stories

    Have you seen this missing Bowen man?

    Have you seen this missing Bowen man?

    News POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 63-year-old man last seen earlier this month at a Bowen address.

    Raiders robbed at last minute in home-game loss

    Raiders robbed at last minute in home-game loss

    News Check out the match report and photo gallery for the Raiders

    Eagles soar over Tigers for easy win

    Eagles soar over Tigers for easy win

    News WSE Reserves won 114-28 on the weekend.

    Community spirit captured at Whitfunday

    Community spirit captured at Whitfunday

    News Were you snapped at Whitfunday today?

    Local Partners