LIVE COVERAGE: 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2018

Wistari tacks cross the choppy harbour on October 2. Photo Contributed by Marina Hobbs
NICK KOSSATCH
by

UPDATE 11.32AM: Black Jack holding sway comfortably heading in north-easterly direction at 13.1 knots with Ichi Ban and Envy Scooters at 13.2 knots and 12.3 knots respectively.

Restless best of Gladstone boats at 7.1 knots, Tuan (7.2), Wistari and No Problem further behind.

UPDATE 11.13AM: Black Jack is motoring along at just under 15 knots and is skippered by Mark Bradford and owned by Peter Harburg.

Second is Envy Scooters and Team Hollywood. Gladstone boats Tuan, Restless, 50-year racer Wistari and No Problem way back in the field.

EARLIER:

The 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has begun in 12-15 knots south-easterly winds.

Black Jack extended its lead from the rest of the fleet.

Gladstone yachts Restless skippered by John Ibell, Ray Hobbs' No Problem, Tuan captained by Brad Barker, Scott Patrick's Wistari in her 50th race.

Topics:  70th brisbane to gladstone black jack brisbane to gladstone yacht race

Gladstone Observer

