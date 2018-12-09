Menu
Login
Cricket

Lyon roars but Aussies staring down barrel of defeat

9th Dec 2018 12:14 PM
Nathan Lyon is leading the attack for the Australians. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Nathan Lyon is leading the attack for the Australians. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Aijaz Rahi

INDIA'S lead is charging towards 300 as they look to build a monster, match-winning target on day four of the first Test in Adelaide.

Nathan Lyon gave Australia a sniff of hope with a double breakthrough before lunch when he finally ended first innings centurion Cheteshwar Pujara's epic knock on 76.

Lyon then removed Rohit Sharma for 1, leaving Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten on 57 and Rishabh Pant on 10 with India 5-260 at lunch.

Lyon looms as the key man for Australia after jagging the key breakthrough of Virat Kohli (34) late on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Travis Head has backed Australia to shut down India with the new ball and chase any total they can muster.

"If we continue to bowl the way we did the reward will come," Head said.

More Stories

australia v india cricket nathan lyon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    Severe weather warning cancelled

    News The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for the Central Coast and Whitsunday District.

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    Meteor shower set to light up the skies

    News The Geminids meteor shower occurs at a similar time each year.

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    Fine and lost licence for drug driving

    News Fine and lost licence for Cannonvale man.

    Truck fire in Cannonvale

    Truck fire in Cannonvale

    News A TRUCK caught fire in Cannonvale on Saturday night.

    Local Partners