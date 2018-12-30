Bancroft makes BBL return from Sandpapergate ban

Cameron Bancroft trains with the Scorchers ahead of the game against the Hurricanes. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

CAMERON Bancroft will return to the sport he loves as a better person, but will it help him become a better cricketer?

Bancroft's nine-month ban for ball tampering officially ended on Saturday and he'll make his highly-anticipated return for the Perth Scorchers in Sunday night's BBL clash against the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston.

The 26-year-old used his time away from the game to immerse himself in yoga, dabble in Spanish, and also learn about Cameron Bancroft the person. Bancroft was ordered to do 100 hours of community service as part of his punishment.

The right-hander did more than double that as his empathy for others grew. But the ball tampering scandal still remains a hot topic, with the issue rearing again on Boxing Day following the airing of Bancroft's tell-all interview with Adam Gilchrist.

Bancroft revealed during the interview that David Warner was the one who told him to use sandpaper on the ball.

Warner and former captain Steve Smith still have three more months to serve on their bans and it remains to be seen how they will be reintegrated back into the Test side.

Bancroft's path back to the national set-up begins on Sunday with the opener keen to hit the ground running.

Cameron Bancroft has served his nine-month suspension related to the ball-tampering fiasco. Picture: AAP

"What a journey this has been over the last 9 months," Bancroft wrote alongside one of his Instagram posts, revealing he struggled for motivation to get out of bed at times.

"After thinking, reading, wondering and living it came to me that I had a choice. To lay in suffering or get up, show up and act. Action led to motivation and motivation gave me all the inspiration I needed.

"Here I am now. Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be."

The sixth-placed Scorchers (1-2) will be without wicketkeeper/batsman Josh Inglis, who has been ruled out for four weeks with a foot injury.

But his loss has been offset by the return of Sam Whiteman from illness.

The undefeated Hurricanes (3-0) have named an unchanged squad from the team that beat Sydney Thunder by seven wickets.

Scorchers: Ashton Turner (capt), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Will Bosisto, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Michael Klinger, Usman Qadir, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey.

Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (capt), Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Moody, Clive Rose, D'Arcy Short.

