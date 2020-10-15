Menu
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: CBSQ Juniors- Moreton Bay v Chisholm Catholic

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Oct 2020 7:08 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Relive the actions with the replays below.

More state titles will be on the line as hundreds of up and coming athletes take to the court for the inaugural Champion Basketball School of Queensland junior and sophomore tournaments.

Following on from last month's Open Division championships, which was won by St Margaret Mary's (girls) and Anglican Church Grammar School, this will be the first year the younger school teams will have the opportunity to play for a state championship.

The tournaments, to be played at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre, Cornubia Park Sports Centre and Auchenflower Stadium, tops off today and finish on Sunday afternoon.

Zoe Byrne in action during the Molten CBSQ open competition game between Brisbane State High (blue) and Mountain Creek State High School (white) at Logan Metro Sports Sports Centre. Picture: Adam Head
Zoe Byrne in action during the Molten CBSQ open competition game between Brisbane State High (blue) and Mountain Creek State High School (white) at Logan Metro Sports Sports Centre. Picture: Adam Head


Day one will feature some exciting match-ups including the first clash of the day between powerhouses Brisbane State High School and Hillcrest Christian College.

 

Replay One: Boys Div 1 - Brisbane State High v Hillcrest Christian College

 

Replay Two: Girls Div 1 - Marsden SHS v St James College

 

Replay Three: Boys Div 1 - Toowoomba Grammar v Southport SHS

 

Replay Four: Trinity College, Beenleigh v John Paul College

 

Replay: Somerville House v Southport SHS

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Div 1 - Brisbane State High v Hillcrest Christian College

9.20am: Girls Div 1 - Marsden SHS v St James College

10.40am: Boys Div 1 - Toowoomba Grammar v Southport SHS

12pm: Boys Div 1 - Trinity College, Beenleigh v John Paul College

1.20pm: Girls Div 1 - Somerville House v Southport SHS

2.40pm: Girls Div 1 - Moreton Bay College v Chisholm Catholic College

4pm: Boys Div 1 - Coomera Anglican College v St Edmund's College

5.20pm: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v King's Christian College

6.40pm: Boys Div 1 - King's Christian College v Ignatius Park College

 

Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament

