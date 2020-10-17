Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zoe Byrne in action during the Molten CBSQ open competition game between Brisbane State High (blue) and Mountain Creek State High School (white) at Logan Metro Sports Sports Centre. Picture: Adam Head
Zoe Byrne in action during the Molten CBSQ open competition game between Brisbane State High (blue) and Mountain Creek State High School (white) at Logan Metro Sports Sports Centre. Picture: Adam Head
Basketball

LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament

by Brayden Heslehurst
17th Oct 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Championship aspirations could be made or ruined today as teams compete for a spot in tomorrow's final on day three of the Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior tournament.

With the pool stages over, we are now at the business end of the competition with some epic match-ups headlining the quarters and semi-finals at Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre today.

There have been some impressive performances from some of the state's best young basketball talent over the first two days of competition but now is where legends are made as teams try and earn a place in tomorrow afternoon's championship game.

 

DAY 3 SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Div 1 - Capalaba State College v Marsden SHS

9.20am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Dakabin SHS v Southport SHS

10.40am: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Villanova College v Hillcrest Christian College

12pm: Boys Div 1 Quarterfinal - Brisbane SHS v Chisholm Catholic College

1.20pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Moreton Bay College v St James College

2pm: Girls Div 1 Semi-Final - Kings Christian College v Southport SHS

4pm: Boys Div 1 Semi-Final

5.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Semi-Final

6.40pm: Boys Div 1 Crossover

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Basketball Qld CBSQ Junior tournament

More Stories

Show More
basketball queensland cbsq livestreaming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANDIDATES RESPOND: Priority projects for COVID recovery

        Premium Content CANDIDATES RESPOND: Priority projects for COVID recovery

        Politics Candidates highlight the projects they think are most important to boost the region’s economy.

        Relief as $8.4M project charges ahead after setbacks

        Premium Content Relief as $8.4M project charges ahead after setbacks

        Sport Huge redevelopment will benefit sporting clubs but also help boost tourism and draw...

        Candidate grilled: ‘Wonder the ACCC wasn’t involved’

        Premium Content Candidate grilled: ‘Wonder the ACCC wasn’t involved’

        Politics Tensions over a lack of funding for Whitsunday tourism operators boil over in an...

        JOBS ON OFFER: Push to link Bowen producers with workers

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: Push to link Bowen producers with workers

        Rural About 160 opportunities available at prawn farm alone, here’s how to get involved:...