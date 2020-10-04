Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Girls U14 Townsville Lightning v SD Trojans White

by Brayden Heslehurst
4th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's where dreams can be ruined or made as teams vie for a spot on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships in Mackay.

With the pool stages over, teams will face do-or-die match-ups at McDonald's Mackay Stadium with this website streaming every game on court four during the tournament.

Day three of competition will tip-off with a crossover before the Division 2 semi-finals are played followed by the Division 1 grand final qualifiers to decide who will feature in the showcase game on the final day.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

9.30am: Girls Division 2 crossover - Townsville Lightning v Southern Districts Trojans White

11am: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Northside Wizards 1 v Cairns Corals

12.30pm: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Ipswich Force v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Girls Division 1 crossover - SC Phoenix v Brisbane Capitals Gold

More Stories

basketball qld livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: Fans show up in force to support Muddies

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: Fans show up in force to support Muddies

        Rugby Union Supporters cheered on the mighty Mudcrabs during their grand final clash on Saturday.

        Stopping youth crime begins at home with parents: Top cop

        Premium Content Stopping youth crime begins at home with parents: Top cop

        Crime Mackay police will patrol with youth workers to take children to school and medical...

        Man’s failed bid to win back forfeited car

        Premium Content Man’s failed bid to win back forfeited car

        Offbeat He claims his girlfriend had been driving the car without his permission when...

        Muddies dig deep in grand final clash on home turf

        Premium Content Muddies dig deep in grand final clash on home turf

        Rugby Union The Bowen side went head to head against Mackay City today.