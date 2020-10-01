Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Girls U12 semi final GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

by Brayden Heslehurst
1st Oct 2020 7:27 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this.

Championship glory will be on the line today as teams compete in the Basketball Queensland State Under-12 Championships grand finals at the Townsville Basketball Centre.

The final day will start with GC Breakers taking on RedCity Roar in the Girls Division 2 semi-final and a Boys Division 1 crossover between the Sunshine Coast Phoenix and SWM Pirates Gold, before both bronze medal playoffs with clubs looking to take home a medal after falling short in yesterday's grand final qualifiers.

Later in the afternoon it'll be time for the main event as the Townsville Flames take on Mackay in the Girls Division 1 grand final followed by the Boys Division 1 championship game between the Gold Coast Waves and Rockhampton Rockets to conclude the tournament.

 

DAY FOUR SCHEDULE

8am: Girls Division 2 Semi-Final - GC Breakers v RedCity Roar

9.20am: Boys Division 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v SWM Pirates Gold

10.40am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Waves

12pm: Boys Division 1 - Bronze Medal - SD Spartans v Brisbane Capitals Gold

1.30pm: Girls Division 1 Grand Final - Townsville Flames v Mackay Meteorettes

3pm: Boys Division 1 Grand Final - GC Waves v Rockhampton Rockets

Originally published as LIVE: Final day of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

More Stories

basketball livestream queensland state championships sport u12

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proserpine man strips off clothes, runs in front of cars

        Premium Content Proserpine man strips off clothes, runs in front of cars

        Crime He admitted to smoking cones before disrupting traffic on the Bruce Highway.

        New service takes fuss out of five star fare

        Premium Content New service takes fuss out of five star fare

        Business The delivery business promises to ‘turn any home cook into a gourmet chef’.

        FOOTY FEVER: Gumlu students welcome league legend

        Premium Content FOOTY FEVER: Gumlu students welcome league legend

        Sport Johnathan Thurston shared tips for on and off the field including how to perfect a...

        How Bruce Hwy expansion could benefit growing prawn farm

        Premium Content How Bruce Hwy expansion could benefit growing prawn farm

        Politics Deb Frecklington says Whitsunday residents would be some of those to benefit from...