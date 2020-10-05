LIVE: Final day of u14 Girls State Championships

They have been the best teams all year but now they will face each other with it all on the line as the Ipswich Force take on the Gold Coast Waves in the final of the Basketball Queensland State Under-14 Girls Championships in Mackay.

Ipswich can complete an undefeated season with victory today after a clean sweep of the south Queensland BQJBC competition and progressing through this week's tournament without a hitch.

Ipswich guard Prasayus Notoa. Picture: Basketball QLD

Ipswich coach Char Notoa said it was an awesome feeling to have her team playing in the championship game.

"Given COVID-19 has been a roadblock for us all however my girls have worked so hard for this result. As I always have said to my girls 'hard work always pays off'," she said.

"They seemed to have got confident as a team in every game as we have moved towards the end of the tournament.

"In our semi-final, it was our defence that brought us home and Tieresa, Isabella and Rhyanna were fierce, which brought us home strong at the end.

Ipswich will feature in today's grand final. Picture: Basketball QLD

"Isabella top scored 21 points followed by Prasayus Notoa with strong rebounds keeping us up scoring 14 points.

"Stats overall does not reflect the hard work each of my players portray as I have always said to the girls - no one is bigger than the team. It's all about working together."

"It's great to see two south teams in the final, Gold Coast mainly play a guards game which we will match up."

However, the Gold Coast have been right behind them, only losing to one team this year and that was Ipswich.

The Waves come into the final battle hardened following a tough two-point victory over the hometown Mackay Meteorettes in the semi-final while the Force easily accounted for Cairns.

Gold Coast in action during their win over Mackay. Picture: Basketball QLD

This website will have all of the final day's action from court four on McDonald's Mackay Stadium streamed live, including the Division 2 grand finals as well as the Division 1 bronze medal game.

DAY FOUR SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 9th/10th playoff - Gladstone Power v Townsville Lightning

9.30am: Division 2 Grand Final - Northside Wizards v Sunshine Coast Rip

11am: Division 1 Bronze Medal Game - Cairns Dolphins v Mackay Meteorettes

12.45pm: Division 1 Grand Final - Ipswich Force v GC Waves

Originally published as LIVE: Final day of u14 Girls State Championships