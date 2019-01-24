Live, Love, Life festival success

IT'S BEEN a whirlwind week for Proserpine's inaugural Live, Love, Life Festival.

The event has been dubbed a "huge success” by Bottoms Up Owner, Selena Daly.

"I'm still pumping on the positivity of the community, it's awesome,” she said.

Ms Daly said the majority of events such as meditation workshops, remedial massage, acupuncture and cooking classes were completely booked out - an indication that people in the area are putting their health and well-being first.

"The community has embraced it, I'll definitely be doing it next year and hopefully tiny, little events throughout the year,” she said.

Good Health and Long Life's Peter Upton will be delivering a talk about on understanding the practical implications of anti-ageing science this evening.

The hour-long session will held at Bottoms up Colonics at 5.30 pm. Spaces are limited so contact the clinic directly on 4945 3235 to reserve a spot.

The week-long health and wellness festival was meant to wrap up today, but nutritionist Kiera Hinshaw will host one final Healthy Eating for Kids cooking class tomorrow at the Wellness Centre in Proserpine.

Spaces are limited, so contact the centre direct for more information and to secure a spot.

Ms Daly said it was fantastic to be able to work alongside local businesses in the health space, and was overwhelmed by the positive response from the public.