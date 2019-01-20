Manny Pacquiao’s crazy payday at 40

Always-smiling welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner pose during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

BOXING legend Manny Pacquiao returns to Sin City in a fight with Adrien Broner both men hope will lead to future glory.

Pacquiao is fighting for the first time since turning 40 but brushed off a 2017 defeat against Jeff Horn by finishing Lucas Matthysse in his last outing and hopes a win over Broner will set up a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

He will receive a guaranteed purse of $14 million plus a percentage of the profits which is expected to reap him at worst another $14 million.

Broner is somewhat lucky to be getting a shot at Pacquiao's WBA title after going winless in his past two appearances against Mikey Garcia (unanimous decision loss) and Jessie Vargas (majority draw).

But he's stayed out of trouble long enough to make it to the MGM Grand today and hopes a win will revive his career.

Rising Australian hope George Kambosos Jr, a training partner of Pacquiao's also continues his charge up the 135-pound rankings in his American debut.

Aussie fans can watch the card on Main Event for $49.95. It's scheduled to begin at 1pm.

The card

Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2) vs Adrien Broner (33-3-1) for the WBA welterweight title

Nordine Oubaali (14-0) vs Rau'shee Warren (16-2) for the vacant WBC bantamweight title

Badou Jack (22-1-3) vs Marcus Browne (22-0) for the vacant WBC silver light heavyweight title

George Kambosos Jr (15-0) vs Rey Perez (24-10) at lightweight

10am

Pacquiao all smiles at weigh-in

Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner both comfortably made the 147-pound limit ahead of their Las Vegas showdown.

Pac-Man, the WBA welterweight champion, tipped the scales at 146 pounds with the controversial challenger Broner half a pound heavier.

Pacquiao will be boxing at the iconic MGM Grand for the first time in two years and with trainer Freddie Roach back in his corner, the future Hall of Famer smiled throughout the event and believes beating Broner will prove that age is just a number.

"I am happy to be back here and happy to be fighting tomorrow night," he told Showtime.

"It is just a number. I have turned 40 but I still feel young and tomorrow I have something to prove - that I can still perform now at 40.

"It is my first fight at the age of 40 so I have to prove, Manny Pacquiao is there, still part of boxing."

Broner, who was booed on to the stage by the majority of supporters at the famous venue, went into a 19-second staredown with Pacquiao.

The Problem did have some fans present but the 29-year-old promised to upset the odds and take the title back to Ohio.

"It's a hell of an opportunity and as I said before I ain't just doing this for me, I am doing this s*** for the hood," he said. "Of course, after I win tomorrow, I will be a legend overnight."

