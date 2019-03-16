Live music combined with fresh seafood at this event

ALL STARS: Don't miss the APA All Stars at the Seafood, Soul and Blues at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

ALL STARS: Don't miss the APA All Stars at the Seafood, Soul and Blues at the Whitsunday Sailing Club. contributed

FRESH seafood plucked straight from the pristine waters of the Whitsundays, accompanied by soulful tunes; is there any other way you'd want to spend your Saturday?

The Whitsunday Sailing club is hosting its Seafood, Soul and Blues Night on Saturday March 23.

The event will be held at the picturesque Bali Hut Pavillion, and punters can enjoy fresh prawns straight off the trawler to celebrate the start of the region's prawn season as they gaze out to the coral sea and enjoy their tropical drinks.

Wine tasting will be available for those partial to fermented grapes and 11 piece band, APA All Stars will be providing entertainment with support from Tom Griffin.

The band plays a combination of rock, blues and soul, and have performed all over Australia, to a mixture of smaller audiences and large crowds.

Famous for their annual appearances at the Basement in Sydney, the APA All stars is made up of senior managers from the APA Group, an company energy utilities company.

Brought together over ten years ago by APA Group CEO & Managing Director and drummer, Mick McCormack, the band line-up includes APA employees Ivan Byak, Chris Molloy, Steve Koroknay, Gerard Sloan, and Jennifer Blake and they are joined by some ex-employees and friends Daniel Knecht, Janet Levy Roy Hill and John Hill.

They're renowned for not taking themselves too seriously, and they're sure to get the crowd dancing the evening away.

Doors open at 4pm, with the festivities and music going until 9pm.

Tickets are limited, so click here to snag a few, or pop into the Whitsunday Sailing Club to reserve some.

FOOD FOR THE SOUL

WHAT: Seafood, Soul and Blues.

WHEN: Saturday March 23, 4-9pm.

WHERE: 'Bali Hut Pavillion', Whitsunday Sailing Club.

COST: $10 for members and $15 for non members.