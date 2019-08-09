LIVE MUSIC: Gigs galore in the Whitsundays
FRIDAY
Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Kieran McCarthy and Lotty & Dylan, from 3.30pm
KC's Bar & Grill: Tim Griffin
Reef Gateway: Kaedan McCarthy for Friday Fortnight Sessions, from 7.00pm to 10.00pm in the Beer Garden
SATURDAY
Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Tasman Haggar, Timmy Mango & Sweet Alibis, from 12.30pm
KC's Bar & Grill: Belasono
Reef Gateway: Nathan Kennedy
Club Croc: Jim Hagget from 5.30pm to 8.30pm
SUNDAY
Anchor Bar: Skyeater featuring Chelsea from Sun Salute, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm
KC's Bar & Grill: Andy Mammers
Airlie Beach Hotel Sunday Session: Sweet Alibis from 2.00pm to 6.00pm
MONDAY
KC's Bar & Grill: Sam McCann, Mike Duff and Lay Day Special from 2.00pm
TUESDAY
KC's Bar & Grill: Kieran McCarthy
WEDNESDAY
Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Kieran McCarthy and Left of Centre, from 3.30pm
KC's Bar & Grill: Tash Gypsysoul