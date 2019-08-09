Menu
Live music will be on at KC's Bar and Grill all weekend and into the week.
Whats On

LIVE MUSIC: Gigs galore in the Whitsundays

Shannen McDonald
by
9th Aug 2019 1:00 PM

FRIDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Kieran McCarthy and Lotty & Dylan, from 3.30pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Tim Griffin

Reef Gateway: Kaedan McCarthy for Friday Fortnight Sessions, from 7.00pm to 10.00pm in the Beer Garden

SATURDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Tasman Haggar, Timmy Mango & Sweet Alibis, from 12.30pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Belasono

Reef Gateway: Nathan Kennedy

Club Croc: Jim Hagget from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Anchor Bar: Skyeater featuring Chelsea from Sun Salute, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Andy Mammers

Airlie Beach Hotel Sunday Session: Sweet Alibis from 2.00pm to 6.00pm

MONDAY

KC's Bar & Grill: Sam McCann, Mike Duff and Lay Day Special from 2.00pm

TUESDAY

KC's Bar & Grill: Kieran McCarthy

WEDNESDAY

Whitsunday Sailing Club: Live Music with Kieran McCarthy and Left of Centre, from 3.30pm

KC's Bar & Grill: Tash Gypsysoul

Whitsunday Times

