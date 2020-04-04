Live music straight to your living room

The Superjesus at the 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music. PHOTO: Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

FORGET Netflix, your Friday afternoon entertainment will be sorted when the Airlie Beach Festival of Music delivers 24 hand-picked acts direct to your living room.

Good Music Friday, an online preview to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, will take place next Friday from 12pm to 6pm.

The event is the first of its kind for the popular Whitsunday music festival and will be live-streamed on the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Facebook page.

Throughout the virtual event, festival favourites will perform 15-minute sets and give the audience a taste of their tunes and what they love about Airlie Beach.

While the event is free, the audience can donate money through a GoFundMe page with 90 per cent of the proceeds going back to the artists.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder and organiser Gavin Butlin said the event would give both the performers and the audience a little bit of positivity during a tough time.

“For one, it gives the musos something to look forward to and share with friends and family,” he said.

“It’s also just to keep the music going and keep people aware of Airlie Beach and all our followers out there.”

The virtual festival will also include crossovers from some famous Whitsunday personalities to help drive donations for the artists whose income have taken a serious hit as live shows and tours are banned under coronavirus restrictions.

Everyone who donates to the event will go into the draw to win a three-day pass to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler said the event would be a great way to keep festival-goers connected.

“This is an excellent way for the festival to promote their festival favourites and also showcase the beautiful Whitsundays, the home of Airlie Beach Festival of Music,” she said.

“I look forward to tuning in on Good Music Friday!”