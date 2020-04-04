Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Superjesus at the 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music. PHOTO: Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography
The Superjesus at the 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music. PHOTO: Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography
News

Live music straight to your living room

Laura Thomas
4th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORGET Netflix, your Friday afternoon entertainment will be sorted when the Airlie Beach Festival of Music delivers 24 hand-picked acts direct to your living room.

Good Music Friday, an online preview to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, will take place next Friday from 12pm to 6pm.

The event is the first of its kind for the popular Whitsunday music festival and will be live-streamed on the Airlie Beach Festival of Music Facebook page.

Throughout the virtual event, festival favourites will perform 15-minute sets and give the audience a taste of their tunes and what they love about Airlie Beach.

While the event is free, the audience can donate money through a GoFundMe page with 90 per cent of the proceeds going back to the artists.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder and organiser Gavin Butlin said the event would give both the performers and the audience a little bit of positivity during a tough time.

“For one, it gives the musos something to look forward to and share with friends and family,” he said.

“It’s also just to keep the music going and keep people aware of Airlie Beach and all our followers out there.”

The virtual festival will also include crossovers from some famous Whitsunday personalities to help drive donations for the artists whose income have taken a serious hit as live shows and tours are banned under coronavirus restrictions.

Everyone who donates to the event will go into the draw to win a three-day pass to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler said the event would be a great way to keep festival-goers connected.

“This is an excellent way for the festival to promote their festival favourites and also showcase the beautiful Whitsundays, the home of Airlie Beach Festival of Music,” she said.

“I look forward to tuning in on Good Music Friday!”

airlie beach airlie beach festival of music concert music festival virtual music
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seafood industry buoyed by Federal support

        premium_icon Seafood industry buoyed by Federal support

        News Bowen fishermen have seen a tough few weeks, but hope the light at the end of the tunnel is near.

        Iconic Airlie hostel forced to close its doors

        premium_icon Iconic Airlie hostel forced to close its doors

        News The executive chairman said they were “left with no choice whatsoever”.

        New ways of doing things at the PCYC

        premium_icon New ways of doing things at the PCYC

        News The PCYC is using new and different ways to connect with the community as it faces...

        Hard-training rider ‘devastated’ after event postponed

        premium_icon Hard-training rider ‘devastated’ after event postponed

        News After months of early training sessions, a Bowen rider is devastated at not being...