Live now: Hillcrest Christian College v Cairns SHS

The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland starts today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

First up it's Hillcrest Christian College v Cairns SHS.

HILLCREST: Blue and red, score on left of scoreboard

CAIRNS SHS: Blue and grey, score on right of scoreboard

QUARTER TIME: Hillcrest CC 16 - Cairns SHS 14

It will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

And we have several of the matches live streamed online through this website.

Basketball Queensland Administration Officer - Competition, Iain McLennan, said of the 124 teams which had qualified this year, there would be 80 boys' sides across four divisions and 44 girls' teams across three divisions.

Watch the action in the player above and check out the full livestream schedule here.

Thursday

8am: Boys championship - Hillcrest Christian College v Cairns State High School

9.30am: Boys championship - Brisbane State High School v St Joseph's College, Gregory Tce

11am: Boys championship - Brisbane Boys College v The Southport School

12.30pm: Boys Championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Ipswich Grammar School

2pm: Girls championship - St Margaret's Mary College v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

3.30pm: Girls championship - Brisbane State High School v Southport State High School

5pm: Boys championship - St Joseph's College, Nudgee v Anglican Church Grammar School

6.30pm: Boys championship - Varsity College v St James College