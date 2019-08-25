Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE NOW: NT Strike League Grand Final Hurricanes V Blaze

by David Wood
25th Aug 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Strike League has come down to this. The Grand Final between the Hobart Hurricanes and Desert Blaze exclusively livestreamed here from 2.30pm (NT time). Like the Ashes, only better.

You can watch the action here by just clicking on the button in the bottom left hand corner of the player.

You can watch the replays of this morning's Hurricanes versus City Cyclones match and all the other replays by clicking on the link below.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

cricket strike league t20

Top Stories

    Art talent on show at exhibition

    premium_icon Art talent on show at exhibition

    Whats On Free art exhibition at Proserpine.

    UP CLOSE: Hamilton Island Race Week

    premium_icon UP CLOSE: Hamilton Island Race Week

    Water Sports WATCH: The island is buzzing with more than 2000 yachties

    Brahmans raring to go

    premium_icon Brahmans raring to go

    Sport Coach feeling confident ahead of this weekend's finals match