Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Live now: Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

by Lachlan Grey
7th Sep 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action today as Round 6 gets underway.

The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.

CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON IN THE VIDEO ABOVE TO JOIN THE ACTION

On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.

Join the team as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

St Edmund's College v Iona College

Villanova College v St Patricks College

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

GRADE 9: From 12.30pm

GRADE 10: From 1.30pm

OPEN: From 2.40pm

More Stories

aic livestream rugby league streaming video

Top Stories

    The quiet achievements of the ladies in blue

    premium_icon The quiet achievements of the ladies in blue

    Community With their centenary year celebrations fast approaching this community organisation is as relevant as ever.

    COACH'S CALL: Brahman players set to make an impact

    premium_icon COACH'S CALL: Brahman players set to make an impact

    Rugby League Ingebrigtsen names who he thinks will be the players to watch.