Restrictions to ease as no new cases recorded

Queensland has announced an easing of public health restrictions in the Great Brisbane area after another day of no new cases of pandemic virus.

The decision means lockdowns on aged care and disability accommodation services will be removed, hospital visitor restrictions will be relaxed, and private gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed, bringing the region in line with the rest of the state.

ueensland has not had an infectious case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since September 10.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the restrictions would be eased from 1am Friday.

"People can go ahead and organise that house party for Friday night," he said.

Mr Miles said Queensland Health would not progress with an option to use Central Queensland fly-in fly-out work camps as an option for compulsory quarantine.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said increased requirements for increased use of personal protective equipment in hospitals would be lifted.

She said the latest cluster had revealed that household transmission was the biggest risk for transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine could be available six months earlier after a groundbreaking study proposed by a Brisbane public health student was approved.

Sophie Rose, a Brisbane Girls Grammar graduate, was behind a campaign to have volunteers deliberately infected with coronavirus to fast-track the testing of vaccines.

Now the British government has given it the green light.

