Live show only just around the corner

Jacob Wilson | 20th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
DIVERSITY: Regurgitator is set to arrive in Airlie Beach on April 28.
DIVERSITY: Regurgitator is set to arrive in Airlie Beach on April 28.

IT HAS been a long road of success for Regurgitator since they first formed in 1994.

And on April 28 that road will take them to Magnums Hotel as they perform in front of an adoring crowd of local fans in Airlie Beach.

The band founded by Ben Ely, Quan Yeomans, and Martin Lee quickly established itself as an articulate player on the Australian music scene, performing with a diversity of styles including funk, punk, pop, electronics and any other style which kept things rolling.

After making their mark in Australia, they embarked on their first European tour prior to stopping in Bangkok to record their first prestigious album, 'Tu Plang', which is Thai for jukebox.

The album was welcomed with open arms in Australia and across the world as they continued to build their profile and follow up with their multi-platinum 'Unit' in 1997.

More recently, Regurgitator recorded a #8 album Dirty Pop Fantasy in Hong Kong followed by a 2013 Groovin the Moo regional festival tour.

In April 2016 they performed at Melbourne's Community Cup Reclink charity football event followed by a Human Distribution tour through October and November which included a ticket donation to the Asylum Seekers Resource Centre.

A defining feature of Regurgitator is their firm commitment to social issues, having recently withdrawn from an ANU finale gig due in June because of "gender bias” concerns.

The band released a statement leaving no doubt where they stood.

"Not excusing ourselves, but not knowing the majority of the bands selected we had no idea of the heavy gender bias of the lineup,” the statement read.

"Given the state of society, environment and climate we hope upcoming generations across the world take time and effort to consider the realities of injustice right across the board and manifest more inclusive attitudes and overall awareness to make a stand against archaic and non-progressive approaches that we are currently laden with, and in turn to help make the world a better place for all.”

Regurgitator pride themselves on their ability to infuse live performances with exuberance and mania.

With little over a week left before Regurgitator arrive, now is the time to book a ticket.

DYNAMIC STYLE

What: Regurgitator

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: April 28

Cost: $39

Tickets: Moshtix

