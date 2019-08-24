Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE: T20 Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Northern Tide

24th Aug 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Watch the Hobart Hurricanes in action against the Northern Tide livestreamed from T20 Strike League in Darwin.

The Hurricanes have swept all before them winning all their matches, can they keep their unbeaten record intact?

CLICK ON THE VIDEO ARROW ABOVE TO START THE LIVE ACTION

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

More Stories

Show More
cricket hobart hurricanes livestream northern tide strike league t20

Top Stories

    Art talent on show at exhibition

    premium_icon Art talent on show at exhibition

    Whats On Free art exhibition at Proserpine.

    UP CLOSE: Hamilton Island Race Week

    premium_icon UP CLOSE: Hamilton Island Race Week

    Water Sports WATCH: The island is buzzing with more than 2000 yachties

    Brahmans raring to go

    premium_icon Brahmans raring to go

    Sport Coach feeling confident ahead of this weekend's finals match