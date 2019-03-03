‘Unholy beating’ decimates star

UFC great Jon Jones returns this afternoon to take on light heavyweight challenger Anthony Smith, headlining a stacked card at UFC 235 in Las Vegas.

Jones, who still holds the record for being the youngest champion in the promotion's history, will be defending his belt as Smith (31-13-0) attempts to pull off a massive upset.

Welterweight champion and longtime UFC star Tyron Woodley also returns to the fold, fighting for the first time since September against Nigerian-born destroyer Kamaru Usman.

All the action kicks off at around 11am (AEST).

Results:

Main card

Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight

Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman

Welterweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren

Women's Strawweight

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Bantamweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card

Featherweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov

Light Heavyweight

Johnny Walker defeated Misha Cirkunov via TKO (flying knee and punches) R1, 0:36

Bantamweight

Cody Stamann defeated Alejandro Perez via decision (unanimous) (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight

Diego Sanchez defeated Mickey Gall via TKO (punches) R2, 4:13

1.10pm

Well that was quick

Rising star Johnny Walker proved he's one to watch for the future with a freakish flying knee KO to end Misha Cirkunov in 36 seconds.

The towering 26-year-old took no time in sizing up his opponent before launching the savage blow.

Ironically, Walker injured himself more in his post-fight celebration when he tried dropping to the floor and doing the worm. The Brazilian admitted he dislocated his shoulder but it didn't seem to matter as he beamed about claming his ninth MMA victory in a row.

12.30pm

Veteran turns back the clock

Diego Sanchez got his first stoppage since 2008.

Diego Sanchez squashed rumours he was getting too old for the Octagon with a thumping KO of Mickey Gall in the second round, kicking the preliminary card off in style and adding another win to his 14-year UFC career.

A horrible knee from Sanchez dropped Gall in the second, leading to the veteran mounting his back and raining fists to his head to earn the stoppage.

It was the 37-year-old's first KO finish in over a decade.

11.40am

Early Preliminary results: Youngster's Crazy 38 second KO

Edmen Shahbazyan, the UFC's youngest male fighter, made short work of Gina Mazany in their middleweight contest, ending his opponent in 38 seconds after thwarting a takedown attempt and turning it into vicious finish.

Mazany tried taking the 21-year-old to the deck, wrapping around his waist and pushing him back to the edge of the cage - but a flurry of elbows from the youngster saw him out like a light seconds later.

Middleweight

Edmen Shahbazyan defeated Charles Byrd via TKO (elbows and punches) R1, 0:38

Women's Bantamweight

Macy Chiasson defeated Gina Mazany via TKO (punches) R1, 1:49

Women's Strawweight

Hannah Cifers defeated Polyana Viana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

11am

Brutal finish kicks off UFC 235

Hannah Cifers defeated Polyana Viana in a bloody duke-out to kick off the night which saw the pair locked in an even three round battle.

Cifers scored a hefty knockdown, awkwardly dropping the Brazilian early in the fight. Viana surged back to land a series of strong kick-punch combos but in the end the judges scored in Cifers' favour to award the US star her first win in the promotion.