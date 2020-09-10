Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVE NOW: AFLQ junior boys Narangba Valley vs PBC

by Andrew Dawson
10th Sep 2020 8:31 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ABOVE: Live now is Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Narangba Valley SHS. Up next will be Pacific Pines SHS vs Park Ridge SHS from 10am.

The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.

It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.

The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Junior males

9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

11am: Narangba Valley SHS dv Miami SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS

Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS

12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS

1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

2.30pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as Livestream: AFLQ SEQ Gala Day - junior boys

More Stories

afl australia football league queensland editors picks invitational gala day junior boys livestream school sports sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2m lifeline to save ‘mum and dad’ business falls short

        Premium Content $2m lifeline to save ‘mum and dad’ business falls short

        Business Young family says funding shortfalls could mark the end of their marine business.

        Woman left with busted lip after ‘one-sided cat fight’

        Premium Content Woman left with busted lip after ‘one-sided cat fight’

        Crime She thought her partner was cheating, but she was wrong

        Airline shuts down Whitsunday COVID breach claim

        Premium Content Airline shuts down Whitsunday COVID breach claim

        Health MP’s question of flight crew flouting COVID laws shot down.

        Man ‘assaulted’ after confronting public urinator at Maccas

        Premium Content Man ‘assaulted’ after confronting public urinator at Maccas

        Crime Police were called to Airlie Beach McDonald’s on Tuesday night.