We will livestream today's division 1 semi-finals between Commercial and Labrador and Pine Rivers St Andrews and Easts.

Pine Rivers St Andrews beat Easts earlier in the season while Labrador and Commercial are all even entering their clash after drawing 1-all in round 2 this season after also drawing in season 2019.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, DIVISION 1

3pm: Eastern Suburbs v Pine Rivers St Andrews

4.30pm: Labrador v Commercial

THE TEAMS

LABRADOR

9. Joseph Reardon, 11. Joey Sandor, 13. Ethan White, 12. Luke Tyne, Goal keeper Aaron Weiss, 25. Brent Livermore, 2. Will Mathison, 7. Adam Imer, 26. Dylan Wotherspoon, 10. Reagan Martin, 8. Blake Wotherspoon, 14. Corey Piggin, 1. Kyle Prestwich, 15. Sam Young, 3. Brad Hughes, 5. Lucas Brown

PINE RIVERS ST ANDREWS

9. Josh Mynott, 4. Max Harding, 1. Luke Reddiex, 5. Regan Weatherhead, 10. Mitchell Bolton, goal keeper Andrew Butterini, 8. Thomas Madden, 12. Zac Profke, 13. Nathan Case, 6. Liam Hart, 14. Paul Hubbard, 15. Shaun Smith, 2. Mark Wilcox, 11 Liam DeYoung, 3. Zac Andrews.

EASTS

5. Scott Boyde, 1. James Easton, goal keeper Lee Casey, 8. Matt Shaw.

2. Mackenzie Warne. 15. Will Prest. 11. Matt Pembroke, 10. Tyler Spry,

13. Michael Doan, 7. Arin Doig. 4. David Hubbard, 12. Jacob Webber, 9. Hugh Pembroke, 6. Zac McCoombes, 14. Oliver Roberts, 13. Kane Posselt.

COMMERCIAL

Goal keeper Matt Finn, 3. Shane Kenny, 10. William Padman, 4. Jared Taylor, 11. Paul Comerford, 5. Matthew Hough, 12. Kye Hawgood, 8. Ian Schulz, 6. Joel Torrisi, 2. Jarrod

Carseldine, 7. James Hawley, 6. Bryce Morley, 4. Matthew Lagerroth, 7. Cooper Cabot, 9. Caleb McCoombes, 13. Jay Pavitt.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Brisbane Division 1 hockey finals