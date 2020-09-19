LIVESTREAM: GC Rollers v Brisbane Capitals QSL Basketball

Tip-off for the women is at 6pm followed by the men at 8pm.

The Gold Coast Rollers face an almost do or die situation as they look to take down NBL star Jason Cadee and the defending champion Brisbane Capitals in the Queensland State League.

After an upset win over the Sunshine Coast Phoenix three weeks ago, the Rollers looked destined for the finals as their made their way into the top six.

But after a disappointing loss to the South West Metro Pirates a fortnight ago, Gold Coast sit outside the finals spots in eighth and desperately need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The livestream will appear in this story 30 minutes before tip-off.

However, a daunting task lies ahead of them in last year's QBL champions, who sit second on the ladder with just one loss from seven games.

Gold Coast Rollers player TJ Diop. Picture: LUKE MARSDEN

Not only that but they will be full of confidence after an overtime victory over the Logan Thunder last week and have four players capable of having big scoring nights in Cadee, Bullets youngster Cameron Goldfinch, Jarred Bairstow and Nick Stoddart.

Gold Coast captain and former NBL forward Tom Howard said his team were looking forward to the challenge as the group continues to develop chemistry.

Gold Coast Rollers captain Tom Howard during his time in the NBL with the Townsville Crocodiles. Picture: Wesley Monts/News Limited

"We have so much talent and trying to figure out how we all fit in has probably been the most challenging part," he said.

"For us to get a win tomorrow we just need to move the ball and play for each other.

"Be selfless, that'll win us the game.

"The Capitals are a great team. with some really good talent on their roster, so I think overall it'll be a really good matchup."

Looking to take another step towards sealing a top two spot, Capitals coach Sean Connelly said their focus would be on keeping TJ Diop, Brent Wallace and Howard from dominating the rebounds.

Brisbane Bullets player Jason Cadee in this Brisbane Capitals uniforms, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"Our defence really drives our offensive production," he said.

"We have been travelling well, had a scare last week however we felt we were executing on the offensive end but just couldn't get anything to fall.

"We knew going in to overtime, we could control the tempo and get on top of them early which was the key on pulling out the win."

In the women's clash, it will be the third-placed Capitals taking on the fourth-placed Rollers to see who can consolidate their spot in the top four.

Gold Coast, who are coming off 40-point demolition of South West in their last game, will be looking to capitalise on Brisbane's form from last week after a big loss to Logan.

Despite the season-ending injury to former WNBL player Susannah Walmsley, the Rollers have been impressive this season with youngster Lily Rotunno showing she can play at the top level.

Gold Coast coach Cassie Dover said her team's defence as they key - as it has been ever since she took over as coach.

Susannah Walmsley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, in action during the Queensland State League. Picture: Scott Powick

"I think they (Brisbane) are having a great year so far and seem to playing a good brand of basketball," she said.

"I think the challenge will be allowing the shots we want them to take and get them out of their comfort zone.

Defence will be our focus as usual and using our strengths with the talent we have.

We took a big hit with Susi's season ending injury as she gives us a lot of leadership and her energy on the floor, but what this has given us is an opportunity for our junior girls and role players to step up and prove their worth.

Dover also said Kisha Lee was starting to find her feet, which would give the Rollers a huge boost on the offensive end.

Capitals coach Michael Van Dongen his team was focused on trying to rebound after last week's performance.

"Gold Coast have built some confidence from last season in the QBL making the grand final," he said.

"They are well coached, play good defence and have a lot of players who shoot well from the perimeter

"Our focus this week has been trying to rebuild our own confidence after a big loss to Logan last week, we worked a lot on trying to create more space for shooters and finishing inside."

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: GC Rollers v Brisbane Capitals QSL Basketball