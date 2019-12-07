Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LIVESTREAM: Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
7th Dec 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLAND'S next generation of swimming superstars stars will converge on the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre today as the 2019 Gold Rush Swimming Carnival gets underway.

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah will be competing live right here from about 8.30am.

Stay tuned for updated results and photos as the livestreamed action continues through to about 4.30pm.

2019 gympie gold rush swim meet livestream school sport swimming watch live
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraud investigation into major mining company

        premium_icon Fraud investigation into major mining company

        Business The Serious Fraud Office says it is investigating the world’s biggest commodities trader.

        How Whitsunday schools performed: One school a stand out

        premium_icon How Whitsunday schools performed: One school a stand out

        Education Find out how your local school performed over five years of NAPLAN.

        Volunteers needed for new information centre

        Volunteers needed for new information centre

        News Want to spruik our great region to visitors? Here's your chance.

        Solution found for Bowen outside school hours care crisis

        premium_icon Solution found for Bowen outside school hours care crisis

        News A new Outside School Hours Care provider in Bowen has been sourced