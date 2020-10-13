Menu
AFL

REPLAY: SEQ AFL Footy’s grand finals today

by Andrew Dawson
11th Oct 2020 7:28 AM | Updated: 5:27 PM
ABOVE: Replay of the Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

The SEQ AFL Footy's grand final weekend reaches its peak today with another eight deciders to be livestreamed on this website. 

Watch from the first bounce this morning at 8.30am between Morningside and Springwood, then watch the Pumas, Panthers, Sandgate Hawks, Jindalee Jags, Mt Gravatt, Wests Juniors, Wilston Grange, Victoria Point, Redcliffe Calamvale and Beenleigh lock horns in grand finals live from the Yeronga Devils AFC.

Today's grand finals follow a bumper 48 hours of action and caps a record breaking season for AFLQ in terms of junior participation.

ALL THE REPLAYS FROM FIELD TWO

8.30am: Under 15 girls Morningside v Springwood

REPLAY: 

 

10.15am: Under 15 girls Sandgate v Jindalee

REPLAY: 

 

Noon: Under 17 girls Mt Gravatt v Wests Juniors

Replay for this game is at the top of this story.

 

 

1.45pm: Under 17 girls Wilston Grange v Victoria Point Buzza

REPLAY:

 

ALL THE REPLAYS FROM FIELD ONE

9am: Under 16 Mt Gravatt White v Morningside Red

REPLAY: 

 

10.45am: Under 16 Sandgate v Redcliffe

REPLAY: 

 

12.30pm: Under 16 Beenleigh v Calamvale

REPLAY: 

 

2.15pm: Morningside v Mt Gravatt Blue

REPLAY: 

