LIVESTREAM: Softball Queensland Players to Watch

The Softball Queensland state selectors will push on and name a state squad following this weekend's state championships despite the national titles being cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in southern states.

The state championships will be livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au around the state through Toowoomba, Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Central Queensland and Far North Queensland News' affinities.

Softball Queensland CEO Ross Symonds said the Gilleys Shield (Australian Open Women's Championships) would not take place but "I wish to confirm that the selectors will continue this selection process and will be selecting a Heat train on squad''.

"Softball Queensland will work with other states where possible to provide competition opportunities to these players,'' Symonds said.

Captain of the 2019 Redlands' state title winning outfit Sheridan Darroch said while it was a "big disappointment'' to see the nationals cancelled, "just playing for our associations is an honour''.

"For us we love to play with each other and we are excited to get away with our friends and compete and the rest is really a bonus.'' she said.

Janice Blackman will be a player to watch at the state championships.(AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Despite the unavailability of elite Australian player Chelsea Forkin, this week's withdrawal of senior national player Carmelle Sorensen and the absence of Jade Wall due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, the championships will still see a host of outstanding players come together.

They include:

+ the multi-talented Brooke Spence who is an outstanding sporting all-rounder

+ Charters Towers star Stephanie Lowe who made the Australian team for the inaugural Under 18 World Championships in Peru

+ Queensland representative Jessica Rohde

+ Australian under-18 World Cup representative Hirari Kurihara

+ Sunshine Coast product Amaya Foxover who recently competed the state under 18 titles

+ Pitcher Justine Smethurst

+ Janice Blackman (Redlands) who is an Aussie Spirit squad member and a Deadly Choices Ambassador

+ Tamieka Whitefield was who was a member of the Aussie Spirit team at the XVI Women's Softball World Championship in Japan.

Tamieka Whitefield pitches for Redlands

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

Last year's winners were Redlands Green, with Brisbane Red runners up.

The Queensland Open Women's Championships was first held in 1952 with four teams.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

FRIDAY (Diamond 1)

10am: Brisbane White v Redlands

Noon: Brisbane Red v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane Red v Far North Queensland

4pm: Redlands v Far North Queensland

6pm: Mackay v Rockhampton B

SATURDAY (Diamond 1)

8am: Redlands v Redcliffe

10am Rockhampton A v Brisbane Red

Noon: Rockhampton A v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane White v Brisbane Red

4pm: Finals Team 3 v Team 6

6pm: Finals Team 1 v Team 2

SUNDAY (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Softball Queensland Players to Watch