LIVESTREAM: Softball Queensland state titles “unpredictable’’

The Softball Queensland state titles, to be livestreamed on this website, would be more unpredictable than ever according to two people who should know - Brooke McNamara and Sheridan Darroch who played in last year's grand final.

The titles will be hosted by the Rockhampton & District Softball Association and we will livestream matches from 10am on Friday across the weekend, with the grand final on Sunday at 1pm.

Last year's state title winning captain Darroch said it was "anyone's tournament'' and every game will be a "big fight'' while long serving Brisbane player Brooke McNamara said "it is very unpredictable''.

"It is the best team that shows up on the day. I saw the team lists during the week and it is pretty even across all of the associations,'' McNamara said.

She said the absence of a winter season caused by the onset of the COVID-19 crisis had contributed to the unpredictable nature of the state titles.

"A lot of people had time off because when COVID started it was at the start of our winter season. That is a factor everyone has taken into consideration.''

Darroch said to win the tournament last year took team work and communication on and off the diamond.

She said Redlands were fortunate to have a core group of players returning to the state titles, although a couple of excellent under 18 players had been added.

The state championships will be held this weekend.

Softball Queensland CEO Ross Symonds has welcomed a livestreaming arrangement with www.couriermail.com.au ahead of this weekend's state titles, saying the sport would now be made available to a whole new audience.

"We are excited to be partnering with The Courier-Mail to engage with more of the general public by live streaming a number of games from this weekend's open women's state championships in Rockhampton,'' Symonds said.

"More people will now be able to watch this Olympic sport from their phone, iPad or laptop"

Symonds said it was rewarding to see softball "back into the community after the impacts of Covid 19''.

FNQ softballer Hirari Kurihara will be a player to watch at the state titles. .PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

Last year's winners were Redlands Green, with Brisbane Red runners up.

The Queensland Open Women's Championships was first held in 1952 with four (4) teams.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

FRIDAY (Diamond 1)

10am: Brisbane White v Redlands

Noon: Brisbane Red v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane Red v Far North Queensland

4pm: Redlands v Far North Queensland

6pm: Mackay v Rockhampton B

SATURDAY (Diamond 1)

8am: Redlands v Redcliffe

10am Rockhampton A v Brisbane Red

Noon: Rockhampton A v Redlands

2pm: Brisbane White v Brisbane Red

4pm: Finals Team 3 v Team 6

6pm: Finals Team 1 v Team 2

SUNDAY (Diamond 1)

8am: Winner Game 1 v Winner Game 2

10:30am: Loser Game 3 v Winner Game 4

1pm: Winner Game 3 v Winner Game 5

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Softball Queensland state titles "unpredictable''