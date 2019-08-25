LIVESTREAM: Strike League grand final build up

The NT Strike League cricket grand final will be held on Sunday. Catch your live streaming of three of the lead up matches and the big game itself. Art: Stuart Thornton

The NT Strike League cricket grand final will be held on Sunday. Catch your live streaming of three of the lead up matches and the big game itself. Art: Stuart Thornton

The Strike League grand final is on Sunday at 2.30pm (NT time) with NT News livestreaming the big game between the Hobart Hurricanes and their yet-to-be decided Darwin team opponent. But first catch the Hurricanes versus the City Cyclones at 10.30am.

The Hobart Hurricanes take on either the Southern Storm or the Desert Blaze from 2.30pm NT time.

The Blaze must beat the Northern Tide in the other 10.30am game to make the grand final.

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Alex Doolan playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League match against Adelaide Strikers. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

The 2019 Strike League squads. Art: Stuart Thornton

You will be able to watch the action here. On Sunday you will be able to click on links below from the specified times for the Hobart Hurricanes versus Southern Storm and then the Hobart Hurricanes versus City Cyclones.

Both games will be available to watch on replay soon after.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.

The NT operates on Australian Central Standard Time, which is 30 minutes behind Hobart, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

For more information visit the My Cricket website.