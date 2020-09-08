Menu
AFL

LIVE: AFLQ gala Park Ridge vs Palm Beach Currumbin

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 11:15 AM
LIVE NOW: Senior males Park Ridge SHS vs Palm Beach Currumbin SHS. After this game will be Park Ridge SHS vs Mountain Creek SHS from 12.30pm.

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

