Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

by Andrew Dawson
8th Sep 2020 6:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day will continue today, with senior boys qualifying matches livestreamed.

It is day two of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games were being livestreamed here.

Yesterday, junior girls action saw Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Varsity State College and Woodcrest State College teams qualify for their finals.

Following today's game at Yeronga, Coorparoo AFC will host the senior females (Wednesday) and junior boys (Thursday).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM TODAY: AFLQ SEQ gala senior males

More Stories

afl australia football league queensland invitational gala day livestream seq sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Premium Content Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Politics The State Labor Government has a $3bn war chest for pre-election sweeteners, but we'll have to wait a month after voting to see the full state of the Budget.

        Calls to extend visas to bolster next year’s picking season

        Premium Content Calls to extend visas to bolster next year’s picking season

        Rural Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president said the industry had ‘just managed to...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        $2M funding package ‘misses the mark’ for struggling operators

        Premium Content $2M funding package ‘misses the mark’ for struggling...

        News Tourism advocate says criteria means many operators are ‘slipping through the...