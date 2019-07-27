LIVESTREAM TODAY: AIC rugby league premiership

Ignatius Park's Jordan Davies charges the ball into the heart of the Padua College defence during the Confraternity Shield semi-final in Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott

THE next crop of Queensland's rugby league stars will be on display this weekend in the first ever AIC Rugby League competition.

Seven southeast Queensland schools - which produced the likes of Cooper Cronk, Paul Vautin, and Christian Welch - will face off in a seven-week tournament.

And readers will get a chance to catch all the action with one Open's clash lifestreamed on our website each weekend.

Six of the seven schools will be looking to back up from their Confraternity Shield performances earlier this month, including Kedron's Padua College.

Padua shapes as early season favourites to take out the AIC rugby league premiership following their impressive fourth-placed finish at Confro.

The school has had a rich rugby league history with the likes of Vautin, David Shillington and Dane Carlaw graduating in earlier years.

This weekend, players to watch in the brown and gold will be the elusive Darcy Ryan alongside Harry Taylor in the centres

Hooker, Ethan Powell was awarded Padua's Best and Fairest at Confro and will also be eager to impress again on Saturday.

Padua plays fellow Confro participants Iona College - coached by old boy and former Maroons Origin star Chris McKenna - in the first round at St Patrick's College's playing fields at Curlew Park, Sandgate.

In other matches, St Patrick's takes on St Laurence's College while St Edmund's College meets Villanova College.

Marist College Ashgrove will have the first-round bye in a seven-team competition that will be hosted by one school only each weekend.

Each of the seven participating schools will field one team from Year 5 to Year 10 inclusive, before the prized First XIII matches get underway at 2.40pm.

Padua coach and former Brisbane first-grade mentor Gary O'Brien said his squad could only get better from their Confro performance.

"We were a bit lucky but I was really impressed with the way the boys handled themselves," O'Brien said.

"They're a good group and it was fantastic to see them improve in leaps and bounds over the short period of time we had for training.

"The biggest challenge is building the habits of a rugby league player.

"Simple things like controlling the ruck and getting back ten meters is stuff we have to work on."

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 1

Saturday, July 27 at Curlew Park, St Patrick's

*St Patrick's v St Laurence's

*Padua v Iona

*Villanova v St Edmunds

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream)