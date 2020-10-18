Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Qld open women’s softball finals action

Pam McKay
17th Oct 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 18th Oct 2020 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE winners will be decided on Sunday, the third day of the Queensland open women's softball championships in Rockhampton.

Eleven teams from across the state have been taking part in the championships, being played at Kele Park.

All games played on Diamond 1 are being livestreamed on this website (see schedule below).

The competing teams are: Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Far North Queensland, Redcliffe, Redlands, Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay, Rockhampton B.

 

REPLAY: Rockhampton A vs Brisbane Red

 

 

Livestream schedule

Sunday (Diamond 1)

8am: Rockhampton A vs Brisbane Red

10:30am: Redlands vs the winner of first game

1pm: FNQ vs the winner of the second game

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton's kele park softball queensland open women state championships softball rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex dolls to cyclones: Life in CQ’s best SES unit

        Premium Content Sex dolls to cyclones: Life in CQ’s best SES unit

        Community Bowen’s SES Group named as the best unit in Central Queensland, as part of SES Week celebrations

        Burdekin candidate vows to end use of dogs in pig hunting

        Premium Content Burdekin candidate vows to end use of dogs in pig hunting

        Politics She said the activity no longer reflected ‘modern society’s values’.

        Man punched woman after she attacked him with a weapon

        Premium Content Man punched woman after she attacked him with a weapon

        Crime ‘There is significant provocation, and a warning and he didn’t advance on her, she...

        Candidates give elevator pitch on their Whitsunday legacy

        Premium Content Candidates give elevator pitch on their Whitsunday legacy

        Politics With the election just weeks away, Whitsunday hopefuls paint a picture of the mark...