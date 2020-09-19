Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
The Division 1 men’s hockey grand final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers will be livestreamed on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rocky grand finals on this website

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 5:14 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Scroll down to see replays from previous games. 

IT IS finals time for Rockhampton Softball and Rockhampton Hockey competitions this weekend.

You can catch the action live on The Morning Bulletin website, with the open men's softball final and the Division 1 men's and women's hockey finals to be livestreamed on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

  1. 12pm Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks
  2. 4.15pm Div 1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville Rovers
  3. 6pm Div 1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

 

The first game will be the softball decider between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels at noon.

The Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup Division 1 women's final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers is at 4.15pm.

That will be followed by the Division 1 men's final between Wanderers and Frenchville Rovers at 6pm.

Check The Morning Bulletin website on Saturday morning for further livestream details.

More Stories

livestreaming rockhampton hockey association rockhampton softball
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surge in interest as stage one of estate nears completion

        Premium Content Surge in interest as stage one of estate nears completion

        Property Construction on the first 27 lots at Hidden Valley Estate are just weeks away from being finished.

        13 things to do in the Whitsundays these school holidays

        Premium Content 13 things to do in the Whitsundays these school holidays

        Whats On These boredom busters will keep the children busy and include some hidden gems from...

        Bowen mum ploughs into yard, tries to run over witness

        Premium Content Bowen mum ploughs into yard, tries to run over witness

        Crime She yelled out ‘you’re nothing but a bunch of rapists and paedophiles’ after...

        WATCH LIVE: Townsville Hockey finals competition

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Townsville Hockey finals competition

        Hockey LIVESTREAM: Townsville Hockey finals competition