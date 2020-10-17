REPLAY ACTION: Watch teams battle it out in AFLQ Schools Cup

Rising school Aussie rules talents will have silverware glory on their minds when they hit the field to contest the AFLQ Schools Cup finals on the Sunshine Coast.

The semi-finals and grand finals will be held at Maroochydore Multisports Complex on Saturday, with seven schools in the mix.

All games will be livestreamed, with replays uploaded throughout the day.

OAKLEIGH v ALGESTER (GIRLS)

Oakleigh have surged into their maiden grand final after defeating Algester 32-12.

Coach Zac Bayliss was ecstatic to see the girls achieve the feat.

"It's outstanding, it's been a tricky year but it's a great achievement for the girls and they're feeling that success," he said.

"We've made it to this stage about three times and never won a game so this is the first year we've actually made it through to a grand final."

They'll take on the winner of the Mooloolaba v Hillcrest.

Oakleigh State School v Algester State

Mooloolaba State School v Hillcrest Christian College

Mooloolaba will face Oakleigh in the grand final of the primary girls AFLQ Schools cup after a strong victory in their semi-final.

Mooloolaba 3-6 (24) toppled Hillcrest Christian College 0-1 (1).

St Laurence's College v Stella Maris Catholic Primary School

St Laurence 's College proved too good for local Stella Maris Catholic Primary during the primary male semi final in the AFLQ Schools Cup.

St Laurence's College defeated Stella Maris 3-1 (19) to 1-0 (6) to earn their spot in the grand final.

They'll face the winner of Eatons Hill State School and Algester State School in the decider

Eaton Hills State School v Algester State School

Mooloolaba State School v Oakleigh State School

Mooloolaba were crowned state champions on Sunshine Coast turf after toppling Oakleigh in the primary girls grand final at the AFLQ Schools Cup.

After not making finals last year, Mooloolaba put in a determined display to go all the way this time around, defeating Oakleigh 4-9 (33) to 0-0 on Saturday.

Coach Paul Little said it was an excellent effort across the park.

"All training over last few months have come down to today and this was their goal to be state champions and theycve made it.

"We've actually got 10 girls out of the 15 that will return next year so it should be a really good time for AFL at Mooloolaba (in the future)."

Mooloolaba primary girls won the AFLQ Schools Cup grand final over Oakleigh. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

Mooloolaba's Millie Murray was declared best on ground.

Mooloolaba primary's Millie Murray was awarded Best on Ground during the AFLQ Schools Cup grand final over Oakleigh. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

"She's a Grade 5 girl that stepped up today with some older girls," coach Little said.

"She was awesome on field with just getting that ball on the outside and I think she kicked two or three goals and had heaps of possessions.

"Special mention to Hayley Osborne (too) who is one of our joint captains who has probably been our most dominant player over whole period of the game's this weekend"

Eatons Hill State School v St Laurence's College

An underdog Eatons Hill State School have stepped up to be crowned primary boys state champions in the AFLQ Schools Cup.

They took on the might of an undefeated St Laurence's College in the grand final on Saturday and came away victorious 5-5 (35) to 2-1 (13).

First time coach Vanessa Stackelberg was ecstatic to see her boys take out the win.

"The boys have been great and are a completely coachable team and a pleasure to have," she said.

"To walk away number one after coming in as underdogs is amazing."

eatons hill state school won the AFLQ School Cup in the primary boys division. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

Eatons Hill youngster Jethro Grills took out best on ground.

"He has clean hands and a great kick and was obviously a standout player," Stackelberg said.

"He knows the game well."

eatons hill state school student Jethro Grills was awarded best on ground in the primary boys grand final in the AFLQ Schools Cup. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

