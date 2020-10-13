REPLAY: Water Polo Queensland Premier League

ABOVE: Sunshine Coast v Barracudas. More replays of livestreamed games below

The inaugural Water Polo Queensland Premier League will kick off in Sunshine Coast waters on Sunday, with games to be livestreamed for all to enjoy.

The first round will be hosted at St Andrew's Anglican College at Peregian Springs, with both premier men's and women's games streamed.

Six games, three men's and women's, will be broadcast right here on this website starting from 10am and running until the final match at 4.15pm. Livestream schedule below.

The new premier league will feature teams from the Gold Coast and Brisbane, with Kawana entering into the premier men's division and a Sunshine Coast outfit diving into the premier women's competition.

Kawana player Liam Johns ahead of the inaugural premier league competition

It's set to boast an elite cast of rising and Olympic talent, with Bronwen Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent diving in.

The premier league will consist of eight rounds held over four weekends, including the all important finals which are set to be held at Yeronga Pool (Brisbane) on Sunday, November 22.

Livestream coverage will continue following Sunday's action, with qualifying matches (October 25, Valley pool), the semi-finals (November 8, Gold Coast Aquatic Centre) and the grand finals (November 22) all streamed.

UPDATE 11.15am:

REPLAY: Game 1 Kawana v North Brisbane Polo Bears

Kawana Wolves have been quick to earn their first triumph of the inaugural water polo Queensland premier league with victory in their opening match.

In a tight game, the Wolves toppled the North Brisbane Polo Bears by one goal, 11-10, on Sunday.

They were up 6-5 at halftime, but the Polo bears surged back to lead 9-7 entering the fourth quarter.

However, Kawana never gave up and came back to win 11-10.

Kawana's goalscorers were Patrick Flanagan (4), Louis Brunner (3), Liam Johns (2), Steele Gribble (1) and Tora Majoros (1).

North Brisbane's goalscorers were Nicholas Pace (2), Henry Craw (1), Casper van der Struijk (2), Dylan McDonald (1), Kobe Jennison (1), Sam Lenarduzzi (2) and Jack Fodor (1).

Kawana Wolves water polo team. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

UPDATE 12.30pm:

REPLAY: Game 2 River City v Barracudas

A dominant Barracudas, which featured current and ex-Olympians, charged to a big win over River City in the premier men's division on Sunday.

The Barracudas were quick to strike, giong to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

While River City made a minor comeback to be 9-4 down at halftime, the Barracudas went up a gear to finish the game with a 20-5 win.

Olympian Rhys Howden powered six goals in for the Barracudas with William Valentine next highest with four goals.

barracudas water polo premier men's team Tom Threadingham

UPDATE 2pm:

GAME 3 Carina Leagues v Gold Coast

Carina Leagues Warriors, featuring Sunshine Coast product Nic Porter, demolished Gold Coast during the Water Polo Queensland premier league.

Warriors were up 6-1 at the end of the first quarter and never took their foot off the pedal to trounce Gold Coast 26-7 at St Andrew's Anglican College.

Reilly Townsend, Mason Fettell and Daniel Hansen were lethal in attack for Warriors, each scoring four goals.

Warriors' Anthony Martin, William Downes and Cooper Gosney were also handy with their shots, each scoring three goals.

Carina Leagues Warriors water polo premier men's team Tom Threadingham

UPDATE 3pm: Game 4

REPLAY: Carina Warriors v Gold Coast

In a hotly contested battle, Gold Coast has managed to surge past Carina Warriors during the Water Polo Queensland premier women's competition.

Both sides were evenly matched in the opening two quarters, with scores level 2-2 entering the second quarter and Gold Coast ahead by just one, 6-5 entering halftime.

Scores were still close entering the final quarter, with Gold Coast up 10-7.

However, in a strong display, Gold Coast put the foot down and powered to the finish by piling on five goals to win 15-7.

Caroline Zanussi top scored for the Gold Coast with five, while Shelly Ingram hammered four shots into the back of the net.

Carina Warriors players Taylah Spall and Emily Gallagher got three each.

Gold Coast water polo - premier women's team Tom Threadingham

REPLAY: Game 5 North Brisbane Polo Bears vs Merlo Mermaids

North Brisbane Polo Bears women have enjoyed a fruitful start to the state's new water polo premier league, winning both their opening battles.

They toppled Sunshine Coast 9-4 in their first game at St Andrew's Anglican College before defeating Merlo Mermaids 18-14 that afternoon.

They packed plenty of punch, with current Olympian Bronwen Knox and Sydney 2000 Olympians Naomi McCarthy and Joanne Clark in their squad.

While the Bears maintained a lead throughout their second game, the Mermaids never gave up.

Merlo were within one, 5-4, at the end of the first quarter and managed to claw back a five-goal deficit to be within two entering the final quarter 14-12.

However, the Bears maintained their strong form to charge out to a 18-14 victory.

North Brisbane Polo Bears premier women's team. Tom Threadingham

Game 6 Sunshine Coast v Barracudas

A dominant Barracudas proved a mighty force in the opening rounds of the state's new water polo premier league, taking out two big wins.

They trounced Carina Leagues Warriors 27-2 to start the day at St Andrew's Anglican College and maintained strong form to defeat home side Sunshine Coast 18-3 in the final game of the day.

Abbey Andrews, Amelia Watt, Tenealle Fasala and Phoebe Leech all scored three goals each for the Barracudas.

Along with a bevy of national players the Barracudas also boasted three-time Olympian Kate Gynther in their side.

Coach Robert Bruce was proud of his team's efforts to kick off the new competition.

"They were a couple of great games and it was good to get some of our younger ones involved today so it was good," he said.

"It's a great initiative by Water Polo Queensland to get this up and running.

"We've been missing something like this for a fair bit of time and it's great that its up and running."

barracudas water polo premier women's side Tom Threadingham

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY: Qualifying rounds from St Andrews Anglican pool

PREMIER LEAGUE MEN - ROUND 1 October 11

10am - Kawana v North Brisbane Polo Bears

11.15 - River City v Barracudas

12.30 - Carina Leagues v Gold Coast

PREMIER LEAGUE WOMEN - ROUND 2

1.45pm - Carina Leagues Warriors v Gold Coast

3pm - Merlo Mermaids v North Brisbane Polo Bears

4.15pm - Sunshine Coast v Barracudas