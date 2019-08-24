LIVESTREAM: Which team will face Hobart in the final?

The NT Strike League cricket grand final will be held on Sunday. Catch your live streaming of three of the lead up matches and the big game itself. Art: Stuart Thornton

The Strike League grand final is on Sunday with Mercury livestreaming four Hobart Hurricanes over Saturday and Sunday against the Tide, the Blaze and the Cyclones plus the grand final.

On Saturday at 11am (Tas time) we will livestream Hobart Hurricanes taking on Northern Tide followed at 3pm with Hobart taking on Desert Blaze.

WATCH from 11am Saturday: Livestream of Hurricanes v Tide

WATCH from 3pm Saturday: Livestream of Hurricanes v Blaze

Then Sunday at 10.30am we will livestream Hobart versus the City Cyclones followed by the final at 2.30pm between Hobart and whoever is good enough to challenge them.

Hobart sit atop the table with 20 points, with Blaze on 12 and the Cyclones, Storm and Tide on 8. With only one game to play and poor percentage Cyclones are really the only team out of the running.

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Alex Doolan playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League match against Adelaide Strikers. Picture: GETTY

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

The 2019 Strike League squads. Art: Stuart Thornton



You will be able to watch the action here. On Sunday you will be able to click on links below from the specified times for the Hobart Hurricanes versus Southern Storm and then the Hobart Hurricanes versus City Cyclones.

Both games will be available to watch on replay soon after.