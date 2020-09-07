Livestreams: More sport action in week ahead

League finals, club rugby and AFL invitational start in big week of viewing

League finals, club rugby and AFL invitational start in big week of viewing

It's one of our biggest weeks yet of sport livestreams as the premier schoolboy rugby league finals are played - and AFL junior events and our coverage of the Gold Coast premier club rugby competition kick off.

Add in the junior girls' finals for the Brisbane hockey association, plus continuing coverage of the compelling Queensland State League basketball - with our cameras heading outside of Brisbane for the first time to the Sunshine Coast, and it means more than 40 games of sport will stream across our sites.

Executive Editor Digital Bryce Johns said it was a taste of things to come.

''As the winter season and school sports head to a conclusion, it's going to be a hectic time. We're at a number of state finals between now and November,'' Mr Johns said.

''It's grassroots sport and we're proud to be supporting it.''

Team spirit is strong with Moreton Bay College (MBC) hockey sides against Brisbane Girls Grammar School. Picture: MBC

THIS WEEK'S FULL SCHEDULE

AFL, SEQ Invitational:

Junior girls, Monday: 9.30am Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS, 10.15am Narangba Valley SHS v Pacific Pines SHS, 11am Park Ridge SHS v Woodcrest SC, 11.45am Pacific Pines SHS v Mountain Creek SHS, 12.30pm Woodcrest SC v Helensvale SHS, 1.15pm Narangba Valley SHS v Mountain Creek SHS.

Senior boys, Tuesday: 9.30am Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, 10.30am Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Helensvale SH, 12.30pm Mountain Creek SHS v Park Ridge SHS, 1.30pm Narangba Valley SHS v Mountain Creek SHS.

Senior girls, Wednesday: 9.30am, Pool A, Mountain Creek SHS v Narangba Valley SHS; 10am, Pool B, Miami SHS v Helensvale SHS; 10.30am, Pool A, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Mountain Creek SHS; 11am, Pool B, Park Ridge SHS v Miami SH; 11.30am, Pool A, Narangba Valley SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS; 12pm, Pool B, Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS; 1pm, Final, Pool A winner v Pool B winner; 1.30pm, Pool A runner up vs Pool B 3rd place; 2pm, Pool B Runner up v Pool A 3rd place.

Junior boys, Thursday: 9am Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Narangba Valley SHS, 10am Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS, 10.30am Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC, 11am Narangba Valley SHS v Miami SHS, 11.30am Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS, 12pm Woodcrest SC v Varsity State College,12.30pm Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Miami State SHS, 1pm Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS, 1.30pm Varsity State College v Mountain Creek SHS, 2.30pm Highest runner up (%) v Second highest runner up (%).

Rugby League

Langer Trophy finals day, Wednesday: 1.30pm DeVere Cup final; 2.45pm Gee Cup final; 4pm Walters cup final, Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin; 5.15pm Langer Trophy final, Palm Beach Currumbin v Keebra Park.

Aaron Payne Cup finals day, Wednesday: 1.30pm, Cowboys Challenge final: Ignatius Park v Mercy College Mackay; 2.45pm, Aaron Payne Cup final, Kirwan SHS v Ignatius Park College.

Hockey

Brisbane junior girls finals, Friday: 6.15pm TBC but JT3 or 13T1 final, 7.30pm JT2 final, 8.45pm JT1 final.

Rugby

Gold Coast District Rugby Union premier men's match of the day, Saturday: Teams TBC, but kick-off 3.15pm.

Basketball

Queensland State League match of the day, Saturday: Sunshine Coast Phoenix Teal v Red City Roar (women 5.30pm, men 7.30pm).

