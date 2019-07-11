Living Airlie's Best Life

KILLER TUNES: The crowd during the Killer Queen Experience at the Best Life Event.

THE message was clear; live your best life that is most authentically you.

Aiming to tackle suicide in the region, Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network hosted the inaugural Best Life Event in conjunction with the Killer Queen Experience, to promote mental wellness, strengthen community connections, build resilience and inspire people to live their best lives.

Crowds gathered in the afternoon to enjoy an array of entertainment, headlined by one of Australia's top tribute acts, the Killer Queen Experience, which had people of all ages revelling in the music well into the night.

Live music from Jacuzzi Masterpiece delighted audiences along with the Dream Guards comprised of comedian Michael Bennett and his side-kick Donna-Leigh Perfect who performed a high energy show with messages of self-belief.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said the event embodied everything mental health advocates envisioned.

"It was an outstanding event - in turned out so much bigger than I ever imagined it to be,” he said.

"Seeing everyone come together... was just so great to see. This family event was really about encouraging people to get out there and live their best lives - we want people to feel good about being themselves.”

Local talent also had their time to shine, with young singers, dancers and aspiring models all taking to the stage in front of a home crowd.

"What a great opportunity for our young people to get up in front of a crowd like that, doing what they love doing,” Mr Petterson said.

An inspiring message was shared by Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin, who encouraged the youth of the Whitsundays to pursue their dreams.

The idea behind the family event was built from a desire to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

Launched on the same day, Every Life Matters campaign encourages people to speak out or to simply listen if needed.

"Our new campaign encourages people to speak up if need be or, from the other end, to sit and listen if someone needs to talk,” Mr Petterson said.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to be heard because every life matters.”