‘Living in fear’: Qld to have its say on radical activists

BURDEKIN MP Dale Last has ramped up calls for harsher penalties in a crackdown on the radical activists he claims are causing Queenslanders to be "living in fear".

The shadow Northern Queensland Minister has launched a petition to add pressure for his proposed amendments to the Criminal Code to be approved by parliament and wants residents to voice their opinion.

Mr Last said current state laws had not kept up with the economic impact of illegal protest action.

"The public hearings into my amendments have highlighted the fact that the current punishments are no deterrent and we have businesses needing to spend over $70,000 to try and protect themselves from people who are breaking the law," he said.

"There are psychological impacts from these attacks too and it is a sad day when people are literally living in fear.

"I'm asking people to support this petition because we need to send a clear message to the government that we have had a gutful of these extreme activists and that we need them to take action and support regional Queensland."

Mr Last's strong stance comes after green activists participated in a third day of consecutive action at Adani's Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland.

Members of the Frontline Action on Coal group blocked the exit of the worker's camp near Clermont on Friday.

The day before, a group of protesters blocked a number of gates to the Adani mine, and on Wednesday, two protesters suspended themselves from a tree in an attempt to stop drilling at the site.

Mr Last said his private member's bill would hold those engaging in illegal protest activities against businesses and projects "accountable for the actions".

He said the amendments are not aimed at any project in particular and would protect agricultural operations, resources projects and businesses of all sizes.

"We also need to crackdown on the people hidden away interstate that co-ordinate these illegal activities because, as it stands, there is no punishment for them trying to hold our region hostage," Mr Last said.

View the petition here.